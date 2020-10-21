New Data From Youth Supports Harmony As A Good Approach To Creating A Solution For Climate Change

CARDIFF, Wales, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New data published today, ahead of the launch of - The Harmony Debates – provides revealing evidence that 74.7% of young people aged 16-24 years old across the nation (UK), are hopeful that the impact of COVID-19 has led to greater awareness of the need to care for our planet, our health and each other. 67.5% of them are supportive of the principle of Harmony as a solution to global issues, with 46.7% ready to promote the solution. The results reinforce that, now more than ever, the world would benefit from embracing the Harmony Philosophy as a blueprint for living.

Interestingly, the young people polled that global warming and climate is a bigger concern to them (46.1%) than the current pandemic (39.5%), while the majority seeing Covid-19 as a chance to 'reset' the way society operates.

Whilst 16-24 year olds had not heard of Harmony, when they were given more detail of its approach to a better way of living and working, then unequivocally the stats show a significant receptivity across this sample. These young voices are our future hospitality and destination clients.

The new data comes ahead of the publication of a new book, 'The Harmony Debates' by Associate Professor Nicholas Campion, Director of the Harmony Institute, on 22 October 2020.

Nick Campion, author of the Harmony Debates, said

"The data appears to reveal a strong desire for a 'RESET' and a new way of living. This moment in time, with our new book as a catalyst for debate and conversation, gives the Harmony movement a moment in time to encourage more leaders to embrace its philosophy to address inequalities and unfairness we can see around the world. The thinking and concepts outlined in Harmony Debates are all part of the Harmony Institute's philosophy and research, and develops ideas explored by the University's patron HRH The Prince of Wales in his book, 'Harmony: a new way of looking at our world.' Young people are making change and demanding a more harmonious, kinder and more viable way of living and working. This is where our focus must be."

SOURCE Harmony