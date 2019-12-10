New Customer Within the US Department of Defense Selects INVISIO and Places a First Order of SEK 28 Million

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new customer within the US Department of Defense, has selected INVISIO to provide a suite of hearing enhancement devices that will enable users to communicate in critical situations while at the same time protecting their hearing. The order is valued at approximately SEK 28 million, and deliveries will take place in the first half of 2020.

"We are very proud to be selected by another unit within the US Department of Defense. It is an important reference win for us, as the rest of the world closely studies what solutions the US forces use," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, President and CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication,

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45-5372-7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on December 10, 2019, at 14:30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

