New Cullen International service helps IoT industry navigate global regulatory challenges

BRUSSELS, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen International has launched a new regulatory intelligence service for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing in-depth benchmarks on IoT connectivity regulations across 65 countries. The service explains and tracks changes in the relevant regulatory frameworks, equipping IoT providers and telecoms operators with the insights needed to navigate their compliance challenges.

World map of permanent roaming regulations (65 countries)

Mobile-based IoT adoption is accelerating globally. According to the GSMA, the number of cellular IoT connections is expected to grow from 1.5 billion in 2022 to 6.2 billion by 2032, driven by 5G-enabled machine-to-machine communications. However, providers wishing to offer seamless cross-border deployments of cellular IoT face a highly fragmented regulatory landscape, making it critical for these businesses to stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements.

Cullen International's service offers detailed insights into key regulatory areas, including permanent roaming, numbering restrictions, licensing obligations, and SIM card registration. Notably, the recent research reveals that regulators in eight of the 65 studied jurisdictions either restrict or impose an outright ban on permanent roaming, posing significant operational challenges for IoT providers seeking seamless global connectivity.

"The regulatory landscape for IoT is highly complex and constantly evolving. Cullen's new benchmarks support providers by keeping them up to date on the critical regulatory issues, enabling them to make informed strategic decisions about their IoT business." said Ezequiel Dominguez, Managing Director at Cullen International.

The new service is designed for telecoms operators, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and IoT providers that need to align their market strategies with the evolving regulatory frameworks.

Subscribers to this service will benefit from:

Comparative benchmarks on IoT regulatory requirements covering 65 countries;

Updates on regulatory changes and policy developments;

Expert analysis on key topics such as SIM card registration rules, licensing frameworks, and roaming regulations.

More information about the IoT regulatory intelligence service is available at www.cullen-international.com.

About Cullen International

Cullen International helps organisations make effective decisions on policy, regulation and law in the digital world. Authorities and industry in over 90 countries gain clarity, time and insight from our neutral intelligence, supported by a network of real experts spanning the globe. Founded in Brussels in 1986, Cullen International has been the reference in digital regulation for four decades.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638995/Cullen_International.jpg