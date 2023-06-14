New CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants calls on finance professionals to build a thriving profession by embracing innovation, inclusion, and sustainability

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, has been elected the 90th President of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world's largest professional body of management accountants and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), which represents the combined membership of CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

During her year in office, Sarah will help lead the organisation in driving innovation and transformation within the profession to ensure that it can keep up with the demands of a constantly changing business world. She will also put great emphasis on growing and promoting the role of finance professionals in creating value through ESG and sustainability and serving the public interest. Moreover, Sarah will dedicate herself to inspiring and empowering younger generations to become finance professionals. She is particularly keen to promote inclusion in the profession.

Sarah will work closely with Okorie L. Ramsey, CPA, CGMA, who will serve as Chair of the Association and AICPA, to meet the needs of 698,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates, and engaged professionals, and maintain the profession's relevance to individuals, businesses, and economies across 188 countries and territories.

Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, said:

"I am delighted to have been elected CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. It will be a privilege to serve our members and students around the world, promote the great work that they do, and help our profession prepare for the big changes that are heading our way."

"Our responsibility as leaders is to be proactive and decisive, rise to challenges, harness new opportunities and empower others to succeed. I will be using my term to promote sustainability, innovation and inclusion within the profession. I firmly believe that now is the time to seize the future and make progress in these areas. By doing so, we will make a real difference today, and secure a brighter future for ourselves, for those who count on us and those that follow us."

Sarah is the second successive woman President of CIMA and Co-Chair of the Association, and follows on from Melanie J. Kanaka FCMA, CGMA. She became a CIMA member in 1995 and obtained her fellowship in 2013. Over the past 15 years, she has held various leadership positions with an emphasis on member engagement and events planning. Sarah served as a member of CIMA's U.K. Regional Board, and as Chair of CIMA's Central Southern Board and the U.K. Network Panel. In 2017, Sarah joined CIMA Council, and a year later became a member of the Board of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA.

Sarah is a proven finance leader with expertise in digital transformation and experience gained in multinational organisations, SMEs, and start-ups. She currently works for the U.K. Civil Service, leading finance teams to enable the delivery of quality public services and support the Government Finance Function Strategy with a focus on sustainability and technology. Prior to this, Sarah held leadership positions across the finance, IT, and operations sectors, improving service provision and transforming processes using data analytics and machine learning.

Earlier this year Sarah was named among the 2023 Top 50 Women in Accounting in recognition of her work to raise the profile of women in leadership and commitment to driving diversity, equality, and inclusion in accounting and finance.

