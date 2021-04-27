New China Plus Complimentary Guide: "Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative"

HONG KONG, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Devonshire-Ellis, founding partner and chairman of Dezan Shira and Associates, an Asia focused foreign investment consultancy, recently published a guide discussing the various opportunities for investors within the Belt and Road Initiative.

This guide, "Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative", comprises 142 pages of information about the initiative and differs from most other BRI publications by including a breakdown of the legal, tax and financial structures comprising the BRI, adding in operational pitfalls and costs, as well as the latest opportunity developments and case studies.

This is the first book to properly examine how the BRI can be exploited and where opportunities can be found.

Praise for "Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative"

"Has raised the bar on coverage of this important topic." - Daniel Widdicombe, Former Head of Investment Banking, China Construction Bank UK

"I wish that this work finds its way to the desks of European industry associations and government cabinets so that they can better understand how to be part of such an important international project." - Michele Geraci, Former Minister of State, Italy

"Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative" is a complimentary download from the Asia Briefing bookstore. For your copy, please click here.

Dezan Shira & Associates - Founded in Hong Kong in 1992, Dezan Shira & Associates is a pan-Asia, multi-disciplinary professional services firm, providing market entry, legal, accounting, tax, HR, technology, and operational advisory to international investors. The mission of the firm is to guide foreign companies through Asia's complex regulatory environments and assist with all aspects of establishing, maintaining, and growing their business operations throughout the region.

