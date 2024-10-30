New Case Study with hagebau: How an AI Chatbot by statworx boosts efficiency and creativity

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The trading company hagebau, a European network of wholesalers and retailers in the building materials, wood, and tile trade and the do-it-yourself sector, is launching its own AI chatbot platform, hagebauGPT. The newly released case study by the leading AI consulting and development company statworx shows: The AI chatbot operates 100% data-securely within the hagebau infrastructure, enhances efficiency and creativity within the company, and thus represents a significant step in digital transformation.

hagebauGPT offers numerous functionalities such as querying database knowledge or creating images to inspire new products.

hagebauGPT is based on a CustomGPT technology specifically tailored to hagebau's needs. The challenge in development and customization was to provide a data-secure solution that runs within hagebau's own infrastructure. hagebauGPT achieves exactly that: Through seamless integration into existing systems and access to company data, it enables employees to safely utilize internal company data to perform everyday tasks more efficiently and explore new use cases independently.

With advanced features such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and multimodality, users can interact not only with text but also with images. Thanks to specialized bots, tailored applications for departments and roles can be developed. At the same time, a robust security model ensures complete data security. Additionally, hagebauGPT promotes efficiency optimization and supports internal collaboration by serving as a collaborative platform where users can share use cases and best practices. The system is continuously improved to offer innovative and flexible solutions that meet hagebau's business requirements.

"Within a few weeks, we were able to successfully establish a proof of concept for an internal and secure language model together with statworx. The collaboration was always fast, focused, and trustworthy. The team's know-how and mindset are absolutely recommendable," says Dennis Vedder, Innovation & AI Manager at hagebau.

