New Blis research reveals that nearly half of Brits are more likely to visit a retail store if they see an ad when they are nearby

Most shoppers check their mobile when they are shopping

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the integrated ad planning, buying and measurement platform, announced the results of its new research, revealing that nearly half (48%) of UK retail shoppers are more willing to visit a retail store if they see an ad when they are nearby. The finding highlights an incredible opportunity for retail brands and media planners to enhance their nationwide targeting strategies.



The study also reveals that most retail shoppers (81%) check their mobile while shopping. Of those, 46% do so to compare prices for items they are about to buy, followed by checking for discounts that can be used in-store (41%). Finding discounts also drives consumers to recommend a brand to friends, according to 44% of respondents.

The study also reveals the power of personalised ads, with a third of respondents saying they are more likely to buy a product if they see a personalised ad. Additionally, over two-thirds (67%) of Brits will likely buy products at an outlet store to save money. In fact, 42% of those would travel further for it, and an additional 32% of them would do so to buy expensive items.

"Every single retail brand knows that people are trying to save a bit here and there," said Charlie Smith, Managing Director of Europe at Blis. "Considering half of shoppers are actively comparing prices and 41% seeking in-store discounts on mobile, planners should consider targeted ads and location-specific offers near stores to boost foot traffic significantly. With 67% of Brits preferring in-store shopping, there's a great opportunity there. The insights will help brands and give them tips to future-proof their targeting strategies."

The study is based on independent consumer research commissioned by Blis from Sapio, a full-service market research consultancy, All the findings and tips from Blis can be found in their new e-guide, titled " What really matters to UK retail shoppers ".

About Blis

Blis is an omnichannel advertising platform unlike any other. With award-winning geo-powered advertising solutions and integrations with the best data partners globally, Blis enables planners to build effective omnichannel audiences without relying on IDs. These audiences are ready for activation through one visual, easy-to-use platform, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies achieve their goals across screens.

Established in 2004, Blis operates in over 40 offices across five continents, working with the world's largest brands across all verticals, including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, and every major media agency.

To learn more, visit blis.com.

