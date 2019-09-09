New Battery-Powered Digital Signage

The portable outdoor A-frame has two 43" displays, lockable castor wheels and an IP56 rating that allows vendors to advertise effectively in any weather.

"Importantly, the dual-sided design captures the attention of people walking in both directions, so vendors enjoy twice the customer engagement from a single digital signage unit," says Mark Neal.

Battery-powered units are available with displays of 700 NITS and 1,000 NITS, offering run times of up to 14 hours from an overnight charge. For maximum visibility in direct sunlight, a 2,500 NITS, mains-powered option ensures promotions stay clear in the brightest conditions.

"We wanted to provide businesses with a user-friendly and engaging solution to pavement digital signage," says Mark Neal. "Cordless operation makes it easy for users to position the A-frame each morning and move it around during the day, ensuring promotions get seen by the greatest number of people."

As an outdoor-ready solution, the IP56 digital A-board has an innovative environmental controller board that ensures reliable advertising up to 40°C. The sunlight readable screens also feature automatic brightness controls that keep promotions clear and engaging throughout the day.

The first production batch has already been ordered. Armagard's Germany-based partner, an existing user of DigiStopper units, says: "We're excited to be the first company to partner with Armagard to bring these unique displays to businesses looking for convenient and effective shop-front advertising."

