New Avon white paper explores the relationship between beauty and happiness

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), today announces its major new white paper, Beauty, happiness and the rise of the 'perfectly me'. This exciting cultural snapshot of Avon's perspective on beauty now, explores the company's new thoughts around women, happiness and ever-evolving attitudes to beauty.

The report was co-created by key members of Avon's research and development and innovation teams and led by Chief Scientific Officer Louise Scott. "Beauty is important," she says. "At its best, it's a catalyst for positive change. At worst, it's confusing and alienating. By broadening the conversation around it, we enrich, explore and also challenge our perceptions of beauty."

This white paper, following last year's much-referenced report into Beauty, The Future and the Power of Emotions, expands and develops the theme of an emotionally-aware response to beauty by looking at the ways in which we believe our customers are manifesting those emotions right now.

Takeouts from the report:

Happiness is a key driver for our customers right now. Where is this search for happiness coming from? How is it manifesting itself in womens' lives? And how is it informing their beauty choices?

The self-love movement is moving into a space of self-awareness and self-acceptance. Avon has coined this the "Perfectly Me." As a company, it's a sentiment we have always championed. But how do we ensure this message stays relevant? What are the nuances in the way she wants to look, and the way she wants to feel, that beauty companies should be alive to?

Finally, we look at the new spaces beauty is occupying in womens' lives. There's a growing connection with products that can surprise and delight, and foster a shareable sense of 'play'. But there's also an awakening to the idea that we should be broadening the definition of what beauty means, starting new conversations about things that affect womens' lives that don't necessarily sit under the traditional banner of 'beauty.'

As a company with millions of worldwide Representatives, Avon has more direct conversations with its customers than almost any other company. Our firm belief is that it's listening to our customers on this direct, meaningful and emotional level that allows us to truly understand their mindsets, and crafting and shaping our products accordingly.

This new white paper will help propel our thinking into 2020 and beyond, both highlighting the importance of beauty in womens' lives and the responsibility of companies like Avon to enrich and inspire women everywhere.

