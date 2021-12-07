New 5-star lifestyle hotel brand, METT Social Living, announces new resort and eyes international expansion

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- METT Social Living, a new concept collection of 5* hotel and lifestyle resorts which draws its inspiration from the balanced bliss of Mediterranean living, announces second property and ambitious plans for international expansion into 2022 and beyond.

Following huge success of the award-winning METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum earlier this year, METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, Spain, is due to open in July 2022 on the pristine Marbella - Estepona shoreline, offering uninterrupted sea views and resembling a "chic contemporary cortijo". The 5-star lifestyle resort, surrounded by lush Andalusian landscape with 253 rooms and suites, will join METT Bodrum as the first two properties in the collection following the successful opening in the private Haremtan Cove earlier this year.



With dining at the heart of the METT experience, the Mediterranean-inspired FOLIE Restaurant & Sea, which debuted at the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum, will yet again bring waterside glamour and barefoot luxury with a relaxed open-air ambience for daytime dining, drinking and DJ entertainment; whilst the Dubai-favourite, Lola Taberna Española, will make its first overseas debut, offering traditional and classic Spanish tapas in its relaxed-taberna style restaurant.

The hotel will host KOYO: a chic, oriental-inspired restaurant, and bar, that will combine modern fine-dining with Japanese art and entertainment; completing the trio of outlets at the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella-Estepona, ensuring there is something for everyone.

In addition to the outdoor swimming pool, the RAISE Fitness & Wellness centre (a new fitness brand on the Dubai scene) will be more than an onsite state-of-the-art gym for guests, but rather an inclusive and inviting fitness community, where they can choose to work out on their own or with a trainer. Moreover, the moi spa is designed to soothe, pamper and de-stress guests with traditional massage and body treatments, what else could one need

The METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella–Estepona is ideally located just 45 minutes from Malaga Airport, aconvenient14 kilometres from Marbella's picturesque town centre and just 9 kilometres from Puerto Banus.

For more information or to book, please visit www.mettsocialliving.com

