Neutrogena® Introduces Tate McRae as Global Brand Ambassador

Neutrogena's new campaign highlights products from its award-winning Hydro Boost range, including the Water Gel. This commemorates Hydro Boost's 10th anniversary as one of the brand's top-selling facial moisturizers, which jumpstarted the hyaluronic acid ingredient category. On average, a jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is sold every two seconds worldwide1.

At just 21 years old, McRae has captivated audiences as a chart-topping artist and dancer. Now, as she prepares to release her third album, So Close to What, and hit the road for a world tour, the campaign shares her must-have secret to juicy skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Neutrogena – a brand I've trusted since I was young. What I love about this campaign is how real it feels. We've all been there—those moments where your brain just won't stop spiraling, and the last thing you need is the overthinking messing up your skin," said McRae, Neutrogena® Global Brand Ambassador. "That's why I'm obsessed with Hydro Boost. It keeps my skin hydrated and is the perfect reminder that skincare doesn't have to be complicated to work."

Neutrogena engages best-in-class scientists and partners with leading dermatologists to develop breakthrough solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience. In the upcoming campaign, McRae stars alongside Neutrogena® Global Innovation Partner, Dr. Muneeb Shah, to highlight how stress and overthinking can affect skin.

"By featuring Tate and her infectious energy, alongside Dr. Shah, whose expertise helped to make him the most followed dermatologist on social media, we're bridging the gap between beauty and science, creating a powerful message for the next generation," said Andrew Stanleick, Kenvue's President of Skin Health & Beauty in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "With Neutrogena Hydro Boost, we're redefining hydration and showing how skincare can empower you to feel your best every day."

As a Neutrogena® Global Ambassador, McRae will be featured in marketing initiatives across multiple platforms, including TV, social, digital, point of sale, and will also integrate the brand into her own future projects. The campaign emphasizes Hydro Boost's ability to enhance skincare routines with a weightless formula that magnifies the power of hyaluronic acid for juicy, deeply hydrated skin.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types and tones. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

About Tate McRae:

Singer, songwriter, and dancer triple threat Tate McRae has garnered over 12.6 billion career streams and multiple #1 Top 40 hits. Her versatility as a performer has captivated audiences around the world. Whether she's delivering a powerful vocal performance or executing high-energy choreography, Tate brings a unique blend of artistry and authenticity to every stage. Her highly anticipated third album So Close To What is releasing February 21st.

1 *Based on global unit sales data for L52W ending Oct 2024

