NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB publishes 2018 Annual report

LUND, Sweden, 25 March 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF) today announced that the English version of the Annual report for 2018 is now available on the company's website www.neurovive.com.

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on 25 March 2019.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases and one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®). The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for genetic mitochondrial disorders, NASH and cancer. The company advances drugs for rare diseases through clinical development into the market, with or without partners. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

