Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies - Novartis, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Ikena, SpringWorks, Vivace, Recursion

The increase in the neurofibromatosis type 2 market size is a direct consequence of the increasing number of surgical procedures, the rise in the patient population of neurofibromatosis type 2, and upcoming therapies in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neurofibromatosis type 2 emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the neurofibromatosis type 2 market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed and prevalent cases of neurofibromatosis type 2 was approximately 17K cases in the 7MM with 10K cases in the US alone in 2022. These cases are expected to rise at during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading neurofibromatosis type 2 companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vivace Therapeutics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Ikena Oncology, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel neurofibromatosis type 2 drugs that can be available in the neurofibromatosis type 2 market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel neurofibromatosis type 2 drugs that can be available in the neurofibromatosis type 2 market in the coming years. Some key therapies for neurofibromatosis type 2 treatment include RAD001, Selumetinib, REC-2282, VT3989, GSK2256098, IK-930, IAG933, Mirdametinib (PD-0325901), and others.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Overview

Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system, primarily causing tumors to develop on the nerves. Unlike Neurofibromatosis Type 1, NF2 is less common and tends to cause tumors on the nerves controlling balance and hearing. It is caused by a mutation in the NF2 gene, which provides instructions for producing a protein that helps regulate cell growth. When this gene mutates, it leads to uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.

Symptoms of NF2 typically manifest in early adulthood, although they can appear at any age. The most common signs include hearing loss, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), problems with balance, and frequent headaches. Other symptoms might involve vision problems, facial weakness or numbness, and sometimes skin changes. The tumors associated with NF2 usually grow on the nerves leading to the ears and the spinal cord.

Diagnosing NF2 involves a comprehensive evaluation of medical history, a physical examination, and various tests. Imaging studies like MRI or CT scans are crucial for identifying tumors on the nerves. Genetic testing can also confirm the presence of mutations in the NF2 gene. Early diagnosis is essential for managing NF2 and minimizing its impact on a person's life.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Epidemiology Segmentation

The neurofibromatosis type 2 epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current neurofibromatosis type 2 patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The neurofibromatosis type 2 market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Prevalent Cases

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Type-specific Prevalent Cases

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatable Cases

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment Market

The management of neurofibromatosis type 2 typically involves a multidisciplinary approach. Treatment strategies aim to address the symptoms and complications caused by the growth of these tumors. Surgical intervention is often considered to remove tumors that cause significant symptoms or impair vital functions. Radiosurgery, like stereotactic radiosurgery or conventional radiation therapy, may also be employed to manage smaller tumors or those in delicate locations. Additionally, drug therapies are being explored to manage the symptoms associated with neurofibromatosis type 2. Regular monitoring and symptom management play a crucial role in the overall treatment plan, aiming to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by neurofibromatosis type 2. Genetic counseling and close medical follow-up are essential for those with this condition. As research and medical advancements progress, new treatments and approaches may emerge to better address the complexities of neurofibromatosis type 2.

in addition to the primary approaches mentioned, other specific treatments for Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) may be considered based on the individual's symptoms and tumor locations. As hearing loss is a common symptom, hearing aids or cochlear implants might be recommended to manage and improve auditory function. Physical therapy can aid in maintaining mobility and muscle strength, particularly for individuals experiencing balance issues or weakness due to nerve involvement. Experimental treatments, such as targeted drug therapies and clinical trials, are ongoing to develop medications that could potentially halt tumor growth or improve symptoms related to NF2. Some of these treatments focus on inhibiting specific pathways involved in tumor formation and growth.

Key Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Therapies and Companies

RAD001: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Selumetinib: AstraZeneca

REC-2282: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VT3989: Vivace Therapeutics, Inc

GSK2256098: GlaxoSmithKline

IK-930: Ikena Oncology

IAG933: Novartis

Mirdametinib (PD-0325901): SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Dynamics

The market dynamics surrounding neurofibromatosis type 2 have been marked by a significant shift in recent years. The landscape has seen advancements in research and development, leading to the emergence of novel therapeutic approaches and a growing focus on precision medicine. Companies and researchers are increasingly exploring targeted treatments, such as gene therapies and personalized medicines, aiming to address the underlying genetic mutations responsible for neurofibromatosis type 2. These developments have sparked a wave of optimism among stakeholders, leading to increased investment in clinical trials and the pursuit of innovative therapies.

Additionally, the neurofibromatosis type 2 market dynamics are also influenced by the rising awareness of NF2, prompting collaborations between advocacy groups, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical companies to better understand the disease, improve diagnostic capabilities, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes. The NF2 market is experiencing a transformative phase, characterized by a convergence of scientific progress, increased investment, and a drive toward more tailored and effective treatment options for individuals affected by this challenging condition.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the neurofibromatosis type 2 market. One significant challenge lies in the complexity of the condition itself, as NF2 manifests differently among individuals, making it difficult to establish standardized treatment approaches. Additionally, the rarity of NF2 poses a hurdle in conducting large-scale clinical trials and developing therapies, limiting the available data and impeding the regulatory approval process. Another obstacle is the high cost associated with research and development in rare diseases, making it less appealing for some pharmaceutical companies to invest in NF2-specific treatments.

Moreover, the limited understanding of the underlying mechanisms and the heterogeneity of the disease further complicates the development of targeted therapies. These barriers collectively contribute to the slow progress in bringing forth effective, widely accessible treatments for NF2. Efforts to overcome these challenges involve collaborative initiatives, increased funding for research, and improved communication between stakeholders to advance the understanding and development of therapies for this rare genetic disorder.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Companies Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vivace Therapeutics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Ikena Oncology, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Therapies RAD001, Selumetinib, REC-2282, VT3989, GSK2256098, IK-930, IAG933, Mirdametinib (PD-0325901), and others

Scope of the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neurofibromatosis Type 2 current marketed and emerging therapies

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 current marketed and emerging therapies Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Key Insights 2. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Report Introduction 3. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Overview at a Glance 4. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment and Management 7. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Marketed Drugs 10. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Analysis 12. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

