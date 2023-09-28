Neuroblastoma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch - Y-mAbs, Exelixis, Clarity, Eli Lilly, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune

The dynamics of the neuroblastoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the emerging pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by leading pharma companies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Neuroblastoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neuroblastoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per DelveInsight analysis, the neuroblastoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, approximately 50% of children with high-risk neuroblastoma experience initial remission followed by cancer relapse. Another 15% of children with high-risk neuroblastoma would not respond to initial treatment. These children are said to have refractory neuroblastoma.

of children with high-risk neuroblastoma experience initial remission followed by cancer relapse. Another of children with high-risk neuroblastoma would not respond to initial treatment. These children are said to have refractory neuroblastoma. Leading neuroblastoma companies such as Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Exelixis, Tmunity Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., Curis, Inc., K C Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Valent Technologies, LLC, and others are developing novel neuroblastoma drugs that can be available in the neuroblastoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel neuroblastoma drugs that can be available in the neuroblastoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for neuroblastoma treatment include Hu3F8 With GM-CSF, Cabozantinib, GPC2 CAR T cells, 67Cu-SARTATE, LY3295668 Erbumine, 18F-MFBG, 131-MIBG + Vorinostat, CUDC-907, Eflornithine, CLR 131, ELI-002 7P, Afamitresgene autoleucel, VAL-413, and others.

Neuroblastoma Overview

Neuroblastoma is a tumor that arises in an infant or kid from neuroblasts usually before the age of 5. It usually appears in infancy and can be identified as early as the first month of life. The tumor is most commonly found in the adrenal gland, although it can also appear in the neck, chest, or spinal cord. The majority of neuroblastomas have no recognized cause. Neuroblastoma is often caused by a hereditary mutation in a gene, such as the ALK or PHOX2B genes.

It is classified as an aggressive tumor because it frequently spreads to other regions of the body. By the time it is diagnosed, it has usually spread. A neuroblastoma can cause a number of symptoms, including a lump where the tumor is growing, bone discomfort, diarrhea, and a variety of neurological issues. A physical examination, blood tests, imaging tests (such as an MRI or CT scan), and, finally, a biopsy may be used to diagnose neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The neuroblastoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current neuroblastoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The neuroblastoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Neuroblastoma Incident Cases

Neuroblastoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma by Risk Groups

Neuroblastoma Treatable Cases

Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

Surgery is the first step in the treatment of neuroblastoma patients in the low and intermediate-risk groups, followed by chemotherapies, radiation, and retinoid treatments (Isotretinoin). Radiation and retinoid treatments are only utilized in intermediate-risk patients. In high-risk Neuroblastoma patients, the discussed therapies, together with stem cell transplantation and immunotherapies (QARZIBA and UNITUXIN), are also recommended.

UNITUXIN (dinutuximab) was approved by the US FDA in March 2015 for use in combination with GM-CSF, IL-2, and 13-cis-retinoic acid (retinoic acid) for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma who had at least a partial response to prior first-line, multiagent, multimodality therapy. Dinutuximab is the first FDA-approved treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma patients. In May 2017, the European Commission approved QARZIBA. Patients aged 12 months and older with high-risk neuroblastoma who have previously received induction chemotherapy and achieved at least a partial response, followed by myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, as well as patients with a history of relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma, with or without residual disease, are eligible.

DANYELZA (naxitamab), developed by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, is an anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody that was approved by the FDA in November 2020 for the treatment of neuroblastoma with high refractory or recurrence risk in bone marrow and/or bone (pediatric/adult). The company is attempting label expansion and has completed two Phase II trials, one in juvenile high-risk neuroblastoma and another in chemoimmunotherapy for relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Key Neuroblastoma Therapies and Companies

Hu3F8 With GM-CSF: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

GPC2 CAR T cells: Tmunity Therapeutics

67Cu-SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd

LY3295668 Erbumine: Eli Lilly and Company

18F-MFBG: Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC

131-MIBG + Vorinostat: Jubilant DraxImage Inc.

CUDC-907: Curis, Inc.

Eflornithine: K C Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

ELI-002 7P: Elicio Therapeutics

Afamitresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune

VAL-413: Valent Technologies, LLC

Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the neuroblastoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The rise in the neuroblastoma market can be attributable to a variety of causes, including an older population, evolving research, better diagnostic tests, developing surgical procedures, improved radiotherapy techniques, and novel systemic medicines. Moreover, there is a significant neuroblastoma market opportunity for major pharma companies to develop anaplastic tumor-targeting therapeutics due to a lack of competition.

Furthermore, the neuroblastoma cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of neuroblastoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the neuroblastoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the neuroblastoma cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the neuroblastoma cancer market. With a low overall survival rate, a high rate of recurrence, and a poor patient prognosis, there is little room for successful treatment. Moreover, neuroblastoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the neuroblastoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the neuroblastoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Neuroblastoma Companies Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Exelixis, Tmunity Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., Curis, Inc., K C Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Valent Technologies, LLC, and others Key Neuroblastoma Therapies Hu3F8 With GM-CSF, Cabozantinib, GPC2 CAR T cells, 67Cu-SARTATE, LY3295668 Erbumine, 18F-MFBG, 131-MIBG + Vorinostat, CUDC-907, Eflornithine, CLR 131, ELI-002 7P, Afamitresgene autoleucel, VAL-413, and others

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroblastoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuroblastoma current marketed and emerging therapies Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroblastoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroblastoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuroblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuroblastoma Market Key Insights 2. Neuroblastoma Market Report Introduction 3. Neuroblastoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Neuroblastoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Neuroblastoma Treatment and Management 7. Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Neuroblastoma Marketed Drugs 10. Neuroblastoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Neuroblastoma Market Analysis 12. Neuroblastoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

