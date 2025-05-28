Netwrix Enables Over 39,000 Managed Service Providers to Leverage Its 1Secure™ SaaS Platform Through Pax8 Marketplace

Netwrix 1Secure for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is now available on the leading global cloud commerce marketplace for MSPs.

FRISCO, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity provider focused on data and identity threats, has made its DSPM solution, Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs, available on the biggest marketplace for MSPs in the world, the Pax8 Marketplace. The solution is delivered through Netwrix 1Secure, its easy-to-use and fast-to-deploy SaaS security platform. Netwrix's inclusion in the Pax8 Marketplace enables MSPs to grow their businesses by providing instant access to Netwrix's portfolio of data and identity security products.

According to Pax8 research, small and medium-sized businesses who work with Pax8 partners consume 2.5X more Microsoft services than those using other platforms. Netwrix 1Secure enables MSPs to maximize the value of their Microsoft investments. It adds to their portfolio Netwrix's capabilities to eliminate data exposure and protect Microsoft data sources, including Active Directory, Entra ID, Windows File Server, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, SQL Server, Teams, and OneDrive. Netwrix 1Secure also helps secure usage of Microsoft365 Copilot.

Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs is a solution that reduces the risk of data breaches by equipping security teams with DSPM capabilities that allow organizations with multi-cloud and hybrid environments to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data. The solution helps assess and prioritize risks to sensitive data, prevent data loss, and detect policy violations and suspicious behavior.

"Providing the Netwrix DSPM solution through the Pax8 marketplace is another step toward strengthening our relationship with the MSP community," says Britt Norwood, Chief Revenue Officer at Netwrix. "We are committed to delivering our solutions through MSPs and will continue to provide the tools, resources, and support they need to grow their business and deliver value to their customers."

"We're happy to welcome Netwrix to the Pax8 Marketplace and provide MSPs with security solutions like Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs to protect against data breaches and to safeguard clients' sensitive information," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "As the leading cloud Marketplace, at Pax8 our aim is to open access to products and services like those from Netwrix that will allow MSPs to serve their clients and to support in their business success."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About Netwrix

Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats.

Netwrix: Data security that starts with identity.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: pr@netwrix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg