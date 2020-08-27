NetScientific PLC acquires specialist investor EMV Capital and places £2.3m

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMV Capital (EMVC), the London-based investment services company with a focus on industrial high-tech, energy and healthcare, announced the completion of its acquisition by healthcare investor NetScientific PLC.

The combined group has investments in 15 portfolio companies in the US, UK, and Israel in industrial high-tech, energy and healthcare. The multi-disciplinary team of investment and sectoral professionals is led by Dr. Ilian Iliev, now NetScientific's CEO. The combined business will have a stronger financial base with new and recurring income streams. It will leverage NetScientific's PLC standing, brand and balance sheet, and EMVC's capital-light model for investing. Their trans-Atlantic and global relationships open up opportunities for increased international growth for the group's UK and non-UK based portfolio companies.

EMVC is a fast-growing profitable venture investor, co-investing with some of the leading global corporations, and syndicating investments through its growing EIS and private investment practice.

John Clarkson, Chairman of NetScientific, said: "The Directors of Net Scientific believe that the acquisition of EMV Capital will accelerate the NetScientific's commercial and investment strategy with increased potential for shareholder returns. Additional benefits include a combined portfolio with a broader balance across more sectors and stages of development, and an enhanced team of professionals with specialist IP, portfolio management and commercialisation skills. I have been impressed by the EMV Capital team, with their track record in establishing an excellent investment approach and portfolio, which has strong synergies with NetScientific. As a wholly owned subsidiary, EMV Capital will continue to thrive and expand its services, adding tremendous value and significantly enhancing NetScientific's capabilities."

Dr. Ilian Iliev, founder and CEO of EMV Capital said: "This transaction expands the combined NetScientific commercialisation and portfolio management group. We are very well positioned to address the emerging post-COVID opportunities in healthcare and broader technology sectors. The combination of EMV Capital's specialist capability for syndicating deals between financial and corporate investors with NetScientific's balance sheet investment and management provides the basis for increased growth."

The proposed acquisition and £2.3m placing were announced by NetScientific on August 5th, 2020 and were approved at a NetScientific general meeting on August 24th, 2020. The acquisition has been structured as a share for share exchange, aligning the interests of all of the shareholders of the enlarged Group, as well as ensuring consistency of immediate and long-term objectives. For more information refer to the RNS announcements by NetScientific.

About NetScientific

www.netscientific.net

AIM-listed NetScientific PLC is a transatlantic healthcare IP commercialisation Group focused on technologies and companies that have the potential to treat chronic disease and significantly improve the health and well-being of people.

NetScientific funds, develops, and manages early/mid-stage healthcare technology companies sourced from strategic partnerships and relationships in USA and Europe with a primary focus on Digital health, Diagnostics and Therapeutics. NetScientific is an active investor providing extensive management support. including technical guidance, administrative support, IP and commercial expertise.

About EMV Capital

www.emvcapital.com

EMV Capital Ltd (EMVC) is a London-based investment services company focused on B2B companies in industrial high-tech, energy and healthcare. EMVC's multidisciplinary team has expertise in venture investment, corporate development, corporate finance and M&A. EMVC understands the importance and value of environmental sustainability and ethical investment principles, reflecting this within its investment thesis.

EMV Capital has a growing EIS investment practice, and is an exclusive advisor to the EMVC Evergreen EIS Fund (http://emvcapital.com/eis_fund/)

EMV Capital Limited is an appointed representative of Sapphire Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please contact:

NetScientific PLC

Dr. Ilian Iliev, CEO

media@netscientific.net

Tel: +44 (0)20 3514 1800

Related Links

https://emvcapital.com/



SOURCE EMV Capital