NETS and Verrency enter into a long-term agreement to deliver new consumer services for European card issuers - with carbon offset as a first consumer service to launch

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verrency, the global payments innovation platform, has entered into a long-term delivery agreement with Nets to deliver payments innovation and value-added consumer services to card issuers across Europe. Nets will be providing a significantly expanded set of services focused on real-time innovation around the moment of payment to its issuing bank clients who can surprise and delight their end-customers with the newest in payments technology innovation.

Nets, a part of Nexi Group and one of Europe's leading paytech companies, plan to use the Verrency services in a white label manner to deliver fast and exciting innovation to their European issuing bank clients. Nets Climate Action Service is one of the first of the new Nets services to be powered by Verrency.

David Link, Verrency founder and CEO said, "Verrency is delighted to have Nets as a client and to support their delivery of new value-added services to Nets issuing bank clients in Europe. We admire Nets' dedication to delivering strategic value to their clients and are proud to support this with our technology. We also couldn't be more pleased to be partnering together to launch Nets Climate Action Service as a first service together, enabling banks and their customers to take action to mitigate their carbon footprint."

Brian Harris, Global Head of Product for Issuer Services at Nets, said, "As one of the leading players within European PayTech, we aim to provide the best payments services to our clients and inspire them with fast and exciting payments innovation that our customers can offer to their end customers. Nets Issuer & eSecurity Services are always open to innovate, and the partnership with Verrency will help us to meet customers specific needs, to consolidate across platforms and countries gradually forming a common and cashless payment landscape in Europe.

ABOUT VERRENCY:

Verrency is a leading global SaaS cloud-based API platform that provides a powerful Customer Experience Personalisation Engine that delivers hyper-personalised payments services for the end-customers of Verrency's financial services clients. Verrency's platform is uniquely designed to leverage and enhance existing core payments systems. Verrency has been recently recognised as the number #1 fastest growing technology company in Australia (and #15 in the Asia Pacific region) in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific rankings.

Verrency's white-label API platform enables services such as of the personalisation and inividualisation of flexible card benefits including saving while spending, offsetting of carbon on purchases, delivery of highly configurable loyalty & rewards benefits, spend of digital currency, use of merchant offers and pay-with-points without the need for POS integration. All delivered on an industry grade technology with bank-grade compliance and security that also enables standardized 3rd party fintech connections.

For more information, please visit www.verrency.com

ABOUT NETS:

Believing in simplicity and security as the foundation for growth and progress, Nets powers payment solutions for an easier tomorrow for banks, businesses and consumers across Europe. Nets is a part of Nexi Group - a leading European PayTech.

For more information please see: www.nexigroup.com.

