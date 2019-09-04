Netpulse And 49ers Fit Launch Native Gym App For Apple Watch

49ers Fit Has Partnered with Netpulse, an eGym Company and Leader in Digital Fitness, to Announce an App Designed to Transform the Workout Experience Through Advanced Tracking, Analytics and Personalised Motivation

MUNICH and BOULDER, Colorado, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netpulse, an eGym Company—a global leader in digital fitness guidance and technology—today announced a partnership with 49ers Fit to introduce a gym companion app on Apple Watch. 49ers Fit selected Netpulse for its proven track record to deliver an app that optimises the end-to-end user experience across check-in, class management, workout analytics and through long-term motivation.

The app integrates with the powerful eGym Cloud that analyses a member's performance and provides personalised guidance to help them get the most out of every workout. With this technology release, eGym reaffirms its commitment to innovation and aggressive growth in the U.S. market.

"Digital fitness innovation will continue to rapidly reshape the industry," said Alex Peacock, CEO at Netpulse. "Because of its intuitive design and interface, Apple Watch is an ideal platform for us to launch an app that transforms the fitness experience through personalised guidance, motivation, convenience and encouragement. 49ers Fit was built from the ground up to seamlessly integrate with Apple Watch and its existing suite of fitness technology tools to allow users to earn rewards."

The fully native 49ers Fit app reflects the corresponding facility's exclusive branding and enables Apple Watch users to leave their phones in their locker—without sacrificing the ability to stay on top of their workout routine, class schedule and fitness goals. Key features and benefits include:

Simplified check-in and class scheduling —with a quick tap of the wrist, users can check into the 49ers Fit facility for simple, streamlined access. Within Apple Watch, the app allows users to see class schedules, instantly book elite fitness classes and receive class reminders.

—with a quick tap of the wrist, users can check into the 49ers Fit facility for simple, streamlined access. Within Apple Watch, the app allows users to see class schedules, instantly book elite fitness classes and receive class reminders. Effectively plan and track workouts —users can track workouts automatically, monitor their heart rate in real-time, leverage training templates and watch instructional videos via the Apple Watch. 49ers Fit also features Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment so gym-goers can get the most accurate information during workouts with just a tap of their watch to sync to the machine.

—users can track workouts automatically, monitor their heart rate in real-time, leverage training templates and watch instructional videos via the Apple Watch. 49ers Fit also features Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment so gym-goers can get the most accurate information during workouts with just a tap of their watch to sync to the machine. Set goals and participate in club and Apple Watch challenges—the wearable app integrates with the built-in Apple Watch workout tracking capabilities. This makes it easier and more encouraging to participate in challenges and earn membership rewards for staying active, inside or outside the facility.

"This industry innovation has the potential to take the fitness journey and workout potential to the next level with Apple Watch," commented Mark Mastrov, Chairman of 49ers Fit. "The wearable app technology that Netpulse built allows Apple Watch to serve as a centerpiece at 49ers Fit. It encourages participation, engagement and the motivation to stay more active, more often at home, on the road and in the gym."

"We are both excited and confident that this new app will transform the way the industry continues to embrace emerging trends in digital fitness and wearable technology in order to push individuals to be more active on a day-to-day basis," continued Peacock.

The 49ers Fit app is now available for Apple Watch users and 49ers Fit members/app users. The launch precedes continued Apple Watch expansion to other U.S. and European Netpulse customers through the end of 2019 and early 2020.

About eGym

eGym is a global leader in digital fitness guidance and technology. It develops and implements cutting-edge solutions intended for use on training room floors in fitness facilities and health-focused clubs and institutions, including physiotherapy practices. eGym offers a full range of digitally intelligent strength-training equipment in combination with Trainer and Member Fitness Apps. In association, eGym ONE provides a rapidly expanding Open Cloud Platform to help connect all major fitness manufacturers and software providers in order to bring to life eGym's vision of a fully comprehensive and connected fitness experience.

About Netpulse

Netpulse is the #1 provider of mobile apps for health clubs. With thousands of customers globally, Netpulse provides the fitness industry's most robust mobile platform for engaging members and driving revenue. The Netpulse platform offers the most advanced mobile features and connects leading wearables, tracking apps and club technology into one seamless mobile experience. Industry leaders such as Gold's Gym, Crunch Fitness and Virgin Active leverage the Netpulse platform for their digital offerings.

About 49ers Fit

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and fitness enthusiasts of all levels train like a 49ers player at the flagship 49ers Fit fitness and recovery center. This unique fitness concept consists of more than 36,500-square feet of floor space featuring brand new, top-of-the-line 49ers-branded strength and conditioning equipment, an innovative recovery lounge, large indoor turf training field, a diverse slate of boutique-style group and HIIT fitness classes, and a wide range of first-class amenities.

