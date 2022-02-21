Netherton Syndrome Market To Project High at an 11.81% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Speculates DelveInsight

The launch of key assets such as LM-030 and Imsidolimab will fuel the Netherton Syndrome market growth during the forecast period as the approval of these gene therapy for Netherton Syndrome will be a milestone for Netherton Syndrome patients. Sixera's SXR1096 has been recently granted Orphan drug status by EMA and FDA, further bolstering the commitment of the pharmaceutical companies and regulatory authorities to develop potential candidates for the therapy area.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Netherton Syndrome Market report provides a thorough comprehension of the Netherton Syndrome historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Netherton Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Netherton Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of the current Netherton Syndrome treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Several key Netherton Syndrome companies, including Lifemax Laboratories, AnaptysBio, Janssen Biotech, Northwestern University , University Hospital, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Netherton Syndrome treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Netherton Syndrome treatment outlook. According to the estimates, the US is projected to constitute the largest Netherton Syndrome market size ( USD 36.1 million ) by 2030, owing to higher Netherton Syndrome prevalent cases and higher treatment costs, followed by Germany and France.

is projected to constitute the Netherton Syndrome market size ( ) by 2030, owing to higher Netherton Syndrome followed by and France. Other Netherton Syndrome promising assets are Dupixent (dupilumab, anti-IL-4Rα antibody), Cosentyx (Secukinumab, anti-IL-17A antibody), and ustekinumab (anti-IL-12 and IL-23 antibody) ; the outcome of these Netherton Syndrome clinical trials have not been published.

; the outcome of these Netherton Syndrome clinical trials have not been published. The US FDA currently approves no medications for the Netherton Syndrome treatment. However, off-label medications include topical corticosteroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, topical retinoids, narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy, psoralen, ultraviolet irradiation, and oral acitretin have been used with varying success.

have been used with varying success. SXR1096 has been granted an orphan drug designation in the EU and US to treat Netherton Syndrome.

has been granted an in the EU and US to treat Netherton Syndrome. LM-030 (previously known as BPR277), now licensed to LifeMax, has been granted F ast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA for topical treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

(previously known as BPR277), now licensed to has been granted F by the FDA for topical treatment of Netherton Syndrome. The Netherton Syndrome Market is anticipated to grow because of improved diagnosis, an increased disease understanding with an investment in R&D , and the continuous rise of the prevalent cases. Nevertheless, the growth of Netherton Syndrome Market will be hindered by the challenges in diagnosis , the rarity of the disease , and the challenges associated with emerging treatment options .

an increased disease understanding with an , and the continuous Nevertheless, the growth of Netherton Syndrome Market will be hindered by the , the , and the . The traditional Netherton Syndrome therapies are limited to corticosteroids, vitamin D topical preparation, psoralen, and UV light therapy. With the anticipated launch of LM-030 and SXR1096; there is a potential to disrupt the current market landscape, owing to their Orphan drug status by regulatory bodies like FDA and EMA, and increase in the prevalent cases across the global landscape.

Netherton Syndrome is a rare autosomal recessive syndromic ichthyosis caused by mutations of the SPINK5 gene, which encodes the lymphoepithelial Kazal-type-related inhibitor (LEKTI) protein. Currently there is no Netherton Syndrome cure present.

DelveInsight estimates that the Netherton Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM was estimated to be 3,411 cases in 2020. Also, the United States had the largest Netherton Syndrome prevalence in the same year.

The Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Netherton Syndrome Prevalent Population

Severity-Specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome Treatment Market

Over the past years, Netherton Syndrome treatment options have not evolved; current approaches are limited to symptomatic relief or supportive care with marginal efficacy and undesirable side effects. Netherton Syndrome symptoms that are present at birth include red, scaly skin. Other symptoms include outbreaks of red, circular scaly rashes, thin, fragile hair (bamboo hair), and immune reactions such as hay fever, asthma, itchy skin, and eczema.

Topical tacrolimus has shown efficacy in Netherton Syndrome patients, with daily applications reducing erythema. Oral acitretin has also been shown to enhance cutaneous lesions and support hair growth in regions of alopecia associated with the disease. Moreover, Narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) phototherapy and psoralen UVA therapy may enhance the cutaneous lesion. The severe effects of NB-UVB phototherapy have been associated with dose and frequency; while erythemal doses injure the barrier, suberythemal doses improve barrier function and production of antimicrobial peptides.

There is an urgent requirement for a targeted, effective and well-tolerated therapy. Kallikrein inhibitors are seen as a new potential therapy for Netherton Syndrome. Sixera Pharma has recognized benzoxazinone derivatives as selective inhibitors of KLK5, KLK7, and KLK14. The final preclinical development of the lead molecule SXR1096 and preparation for clinical testing is currently ongoing.

Intravenous immunoglobulins, such as anti-IL-17 biologics and other repurposed biologics such as IL-12/IL-23 and IL-4Rα neutralizing antibodies, have exhibited clinical benefit in case studies. Registered or ongoing clinical trials of immunotherapies for Netherton Syndrome include efficacy and safety testing of Dupixent (dupilumab, anti-IL-4Rα antibody), Cosentyx (Secukinumab, anti-IL-17A antibody), and ustekinumab (anti-IL-12 and IL-23 antibody). The outcome of these trials has not been published, or the trial has still not been initiated.

In addition, Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, is being developed as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients who have generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), EGFRi- mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and acne.

Netherton Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Netherton Syndrome Market to expand due to specific treatments targeting the initial causative events having the most significant therapeutic potential and are currently at different stages of development. Intravenous immunoglobulins, anti-TNF-α, and anti-IL-17 biologics, and other repurposed biologics such as IL-12/IL-23 and IL-4Rα neutralizing antibodies, have brought clinical results to benefit in case studies. In addition to that, diagnostic methods have been improved, and effective methods of treatment and/or prevention. Moreover, there are high unmet needs in the treatment and a substantial social and economic burden; willingness to pay for effective treatment is more among patients. The success of current assets in clinical trials acts as a significant opportunity for the future growth of the Netherton Syndrome market.

The growth of Netherton Syndrome Market is impeded by the rarity of the disease, which is a limitation for the implementation of a large number of clinical trials; there is a lack of literature. Also, the diagnosis of Netherton Syndrome is often difficult in early infancy because the clinical presentation of erythroderma with failure to thrive is common with other conditions, so there are no treatment/ diagnosis guidelines for the optimum Netherton Syndrome treatment and accurate diagnosis. Moreover, the current remedies are costly and remain extremely time-intensive, as patients and their caretakers spend a significant amount of time per day caring for their skin.

Scope of the Netherton Syndrome Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Netherton Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Netherton Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Netherton Syndrome Companies are investigating its candidates for Netherton Syndrome: Lifemax Laboratories, AnaptysBio, Janssen Biotech, Northwestern University , University Hospital, and several others.

, University Hospital, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary 5 Netherton Syndrome Disease Background and Overview 6 Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Netherton Syndrome 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing toward the fight against Netherton Syndrome 9 Netherton Syndrome Case Reports 10 Netherton Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Netherton Syndrome Emerging Therapies 11.1 LM-030: Lifemax Laboratories 11.2 Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio 12 Other Assets for Netherton Syndrome 12.1 Ustekinumab: Janssen Biotech 12.2 Secukinumab: Northwestern University 12.3 Dupilumab: University Hospital 13 Netherton Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Netherton Syndrome Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Netherton Syndrome Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Netherton Syndrome Market Size 14 Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers 15 Netherton Syndrome Market Barriers 16 Netherton Syndrome SWOT Analysis 17 Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs 18 Netherton Syndrome KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

