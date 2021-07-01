Netflix Star 'Kole' Releases New Track 'Call it Love'

'Call it Love' is produced by award winning music producer, 'White N3rd'.

'White N3rd' is the producer behind Platinum-selling singles "When the Bassline Drops" which fuelled the comeback of Craig David, "Came Here For Love" the multi-million selling record with Sigala & Ella Eyre, and Platinum selling single "Flowers" with Nathan Dawe & Jaykae. 'White N3rd' is no stranger to hit records, he originally started out remixing artists such as Diplo, Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj, and Jorja Smith, and his remixes are played globally, amassing millions of streams on YouTube.

Nicole says: "Music has been a passion of mine since I was 5 years old! It's been the ultimate dream of mine and it's such a pinch me moment to release this track. It's very different to Irish Eyes and I'm so excited to share it. It's a dance track that gives you all the summer vibes. My label, Sengge Zangbo Records, and the team at 1214 Media have been amazing! Prepare to have this on replay, it's a banger."





Shaz Irshad, founder, Sengge Zangbo Records adds: "It's been such a pleasure to work with Nicole on this vibrant summer track reflecting what many young people have been doing plenty of during lockdown, 'swiping right'. This is going to be such a storming summer tune".

Following on from their first major artist release with Emeli Sandé in 2020, Manchester based label Sengge Zangbo Records are excited to be releasing this up-tempo dance track, perfectly in time to celebrate a summer of freedom.

Teaming up with 1214 Media, who specialise in Marketing, PR, Design, and events, 'Call it Love' marks the second successful collaboration between the two companies.

