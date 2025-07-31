NetDocuments Announces New Partnerships with Legora and Harvey via its New ndConnect Partner Program

ndConnect is the new NetDocuments interoperability program designed to help legal professionals integrate third-party AI solutions directly into their NetDocuments environment

LEHI, Utah, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, is excited to announce new partnerships with Legora and Harvey through its innovative ndConnect partner program.

ndConnect is NetDocuments' new interoperability program designed to enable legal professionals to securely and seamlessly integrate third-party AI solutions into their NetDocuments environment. By partnering with these leading companies, NetDocuments aims to deliver high-impact, value-driven use cases for shared customers, leveraging cutting-edge AI innovations and industry-leading integration models.

"Our intelligent DMS is built to power the next-generation of legal work," said Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments. "ndConnect extends our unique document and AI capabilities to third-party AI vendors, while keeping the full protection, findability, and productivity of their foundational platform."

ndConnect enables users to share select content from within NetDocuments, as well as save AI-generated work product back to the right location. Whether lawyers are initiating tasks like summarization or contract review, ndConnect ensures content remains securely anchored in the system of record, eliminating the need for duplicative downloads or external file handling.

A Flexible, Secure Foundation for Legal AI

ndConnect extends the power of the platform by enabling deeper, more secure interoperability. Key benefits include:

Secure, Identity-Aware Integrations

Secure, Identity-Aware Integrations





Every connection respects user authentication and access rights ensuring document-level security and auditability.

Developer-Friendly Architecture

ndConnect enables customers and partners to quickly and easily support core document transfer use cases and flexibility for more robust use cases.

Enhanced Workflows with Embedded AI





ndConnect enables customers and partners to quickly and easily support core document transfer use cases and flexibility for more robust use cases. Enhanced Workflows with Embedded AI

ndConnect integrations bring AI into the heart of legal workflows — helping professionals act on documents in context, without duplicating content or introducing information governance risks.

"The ndConnect program will allow us to securely and efficiently connect our firm's document collection — already managed within NetDocuments' trusted platform — with generative AI tools like Harvey and other emerging technologies. This kind of innovation and integration helps us get even more value from our technology investments," stated Harris Tilevitz, Chief Artificial Intelligence and Technology Officer at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Creating a Collaborative Legal Tech Ecosystem

ndConnect represents a milestone in NetDocuments' broader platform strategy, creating a pathway for customers and partners to work together on AI-powered use cases that are impactful, secure, and scalable.

"As legal teams explore new tools and approaches, they shouldn't have to sacrifice structure or security to innovate," Hauck said. "ndConnect ensures they don't have to choose."

To learn more about becoming an ndConnect partner or the NetDocuments intelligent DMS, click here.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments is the trusted cloud platform for legal professionals – providing secure, innovative solutions that enable organizations to work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively. Our Intelligent Document Management System helps legal professionals do their best work, where they work. Backed by 25 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning automation and AI capabilities; robust security, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and a suite of large language model AI-powered solutions with the security and guardrails to manage AI responsibly. NetDocuments supports over 7,000+ law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments.

