NETA Auto's Thailand Factory Successfully Initiates Production

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, NETA Auto's first overseas factory officially commenced production. Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, and Wanchai Jungsanguanphonsuk, CEO of Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd., a partner of NETA Auto, attended the ceremony. The rollout of the first 'Made in Thailand' NETA vehicle marks a pivotal moment, signifying NETA's global development reaching unprecedented heights. With a more open and confident approach, NETA is poised to provide robust momentum for global energy transformation.

[Lineoff Celebration of NETA Thailand Factory]

Penetrating the ASEAN market across the entire industry chain

During the ceremony, Zhang Yong expressed, 'Through the Thai factory, NETA has truly integrated into the new energy vehicle industry chain in Thailand and the entire ASEAN region, becoming a key participant and promoter.' NETA is dedicated to building a complete industry chain that encompasses research and development, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service. The Thai factory, as a crucial component of this chain, is poised to become an exemplary model for the internationalization of intelligent new energy vehicle factories.

The NETA Thailand Factory, a collaborative effort between NETA and BGAC, is constructed with cutting-edge automation standards. It embraces the principles of lean production and intelligent manufacturing, leading to comprehensive enhancements in resource efficiency, quality, and efficiency. Following the commencement of large-scale production in the first quarter of 2024, the annual production capacity is expected to reach 20,000 vehicles. This facility will serve as a key manufacturing hub for NETA's electric vehicles, particularly the right-hand drive models, catering to the green mobility needs of Thailand and broader markets.

NETA GT SPEEDSTER and NETA X make their overseas debut

On November 29, NETA Auto unveiled its global models NETA GT and NETA X at the 40th Thailand International Motor Expo. Among them, NETA GT combines authentic sports car design, exceptional sports car performance, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7s. NETA X boasts nearly 20 significant advantages, including spacious cabin and intelligent driving, setting it apart as a leader in its class. Currently, NETA Auto has planned 7 overseas products, including sedans, SUVs, and station wagon models. It is also developing left-hand and right-hand drive models, which can be sold in over 60 overseas markets.

Since officially entering the Thai market in 2022, NETA has already exceeded 12,000 units in sales in Thailand as of mid-November 2023. In the period from January to October this year, the single NETA model held a market share of nearly 20% in the Thai pure electric car market, gaining significant favor among Thai consumers. Serving as the inaugural international market, the success in Thailand has become a frequent achievement, paving the way for NETA to establish a strong presence in the ASEAN region and embark on the global stage.

NETA has consistently adhered to a global development strategy and has entered markets spanning the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. This approach has garnered strong recognition from nearly 400,000 users worldwide. In 2024, NETA Auto aims to expand its global sales network to encompass 50 countries and establish 500 overseas sales service outlets. NETA Auto's newly factory in Thailand, along with its impressive product lineup showcased at the Thailand International Motor Expo, will provide strong support for the company's growth globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289607/20231130_203434.jpg