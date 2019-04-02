Nestle, Crown Flour Mill, and Psaltry International among major End Users, Processors Addressing 4th Cassava & Starch Africa in Accra

ACCRA, Ghana, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMT's 4th Cassava & Starch Africa scheduled on 22-23 May, 2019 in Accra will take stock of Africa's new cassava processing projects, success stories, end users' cassava sourcing challenges as well as the need for farm mechanization.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the fourth edition of Cassava & Starch Africa summit will feature global food manufacturing giant Nestle addressing 'Sourcing Challenges & Expectations' from an end-user's perspective. Fatih Ermis, Head of Agricultural Services, Nestle Central & West Africa will explain how the brand owner has easy access to local supply through strong partnerships with farmers, plantation owners and intermediary firms in Africa as well as how it ensures vendor's capacity to meet global best standards and its strategic material sourcing plans.

The who's who in Africa's cassava & starch production and processing industry that are providing updates on their projects and market opportunities includes:

Anurag Shukla , Managing Director, Crown Flour Mill - The Flourishing Market: Success Stories & Lessons Learned of a Flour Manufacturer

, The Flourishing Market: Success Stories & Lessons Learned of a Flour Manufacturer Oluyemisi Iranloye , CEO, Psaltry International - Sustainable Supply: Enhancing Cassava Productivity for Industrial Purposes

, Sustainable Supply: Enhancing Cassava Productivity for Industrial Purposes Olivier Nanan Kablan , President & CEO , GMC Universal - Project Spotlight: Cassava Starch Processing Plant in Ghana

, , - Project Spotlight: Cassava Starch Processing Plant in Oyetunde Adesanya Solaja , Managing Director, Crest Agro Products - Unlocking Potential of New Cassava Derivatives

Cassava: Adding Value for Africa (C:AVA) Project will be under the spotlight with a session on 'Anchoring Growth: Unleashing the Wonders of African Cassava' by Prof. L. O. Sanni, Programme Manager, C:AVA. In addition, Alfred Dixon, Director of the Development and Delivery Office, IITA will present on 'Milling Money from Cassava through Farm Mechanization & Post-Harvest Management'.

Other topics to be covered are:

Converting Cassava into Bioethanol: Challenges & Opportunities - Richard Bennett , CEO, Sunbird Bioenergy

, CEO, Starch Market Opportunities & Growth Prospects: Africa's Context - Cyril Ugwu , Country Coordinator Nigeria, The Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH)

