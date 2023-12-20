Neste's crude oil refinery in Finland to be gradually transformed into a renewables and circular solutions refining hub

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 20 December 2023 at 9 a.m. (EET)

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neste has completed the strategic study launched in September 2022, and begins a gradual transformation of its crude oil refinery in Porvoo, Finland into a leading renewable and circular solutions refining hub. The planned transformation will proceed in phases, and requires multiple separate investment decisions during the next decade before targeted completion in the mid 2030s.

The company expects the long-term capacity potential after the transformation to be about 3 million tons of renewable and circular products, such as renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and both renewable and circular feedstock for the polymers and chemicals industry. The total investment estimate for the transformation roadmap is approximately 2.5 BEUR.

"The COP28 declaration is a strong signal to all of us, and we want to be in the forefront of accelerating the green transition with our renewable and circular solutions. The long term transformation of the Porvoo refinery is a key element in our renewables growth strategy, completing Neste's journey to a 100% renewable and circular solutions provider when finalized. This will further strengthen our position in serving the future needs of our customers," says Matti Lehmus, the President and CEO of Neste.

"The demand for fossil fuels is declining in our traditional markets due to the growing share of renewable fuels and electrification. I am excited to start this transformation roadmap of the Porvoo refinery to proactively create a sustainable future for the site. This transformation will be made possible by our decades long refining experience, specific expertise in processing challenging raw materials, and our highly skilled employees," says Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President in Oil Products business unit.

The planned Porvoo transformation will contribute to the realization of Neste's climate commitments. The final timeline for transitioning from crude oil to renewable and circular raw materials will be determined later in line with the actual fuel market demand, legislation development and transformation progress.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications



Neste Corporation

media@neste.com

+358 800 94025

The following files are available for download: