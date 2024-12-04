Ness Digital Engineering Acquires Raja Software Labs (RSL), a Silicon Valley-based product engineering company specializing in high volume mobile, web and IoT applications

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering (Ness) , a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, today announced the acquisition of Raja Software Labs (RSL), a specialist in developing and enhancing high-volume mobile and web applications for leading technology customers. The acquisition strengthens Ness's data and product engineering capabilities, particularly in the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector, where Fortune 1000 clients trust Ness to boost revenue, create competitive advantages, and improve efficiencies.

Ness has long been a leader in intelligent engineering services, blending data, processes, and AI to drive the next generation of product engineering. The acquisition of RSL strengthens this foundation and adds specialized expertise in mobile app development. With RSL on board, Ness is set to expand its intelligent engineering capabilities, delivering world-class solutions to software product companies around the globe.

"The acquisition of RSL is complementary to Ness's product engineering DNA and strengthens our TMT vertical," said Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering. "Ness will build on RSL's expertise in mobile app development, IoT, and web front-end technologies. We are excited to welcome this talented team to Ness and look forward to expanding on RSL's Silicon Valley presence to deliver even greater value to our Technology and ISV clients."

RSL brings deep expertise in solving complex software engineering challenges to help clients deliver high-volume, high-impact platforms used by millions of consumers worldwide.

Commenting on the acquisition, Raja Venkataraman, CEO, RSL, said, "We are excited to join Ness. Ness's global presence, digital and cloud capabilities, and deep industry expertise will allow us to deepen our relationships and expand our range of offerings to our client base."

Mr. Venkataraman will join Ness's leadership team and continue to lead RSL and its business relationships, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity for all stakeholders. The entire RSL management and development teams will become part of Ness's Engineering team and continue to provide the high-quality services their long-term clients have come to expect.

Avendus Capital Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RSL for the transaction.

