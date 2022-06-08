Neoss® Group welcomes Dr. Syed Hassan as Director European Distribution.

As Director European Distribution, Dr. Hassan will continue the development of our European distribution network, focusing on our solutions which were founded on "Intelligent Simplicity". With his team, he will lead our strategic direction and operational execution to ensure we reach more clinicians, enabling them to provide a better quality of life for their patients.

"I am happy to welcome Dr. Syed Hassan to Neoss as our Director European Distribution. Dr. Hassan is perfectly suited to help expand our independent distribution which will complement our direct sales in Europe. With his experience both in the clinical and business aspects of dental implant treatment, he will support our growth in Europe."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Dr. Hassan brings over 11 years of international experience from various commercial management roles in the dental industry, with great success in creating teams and growing the business. Most recently he has worked as a consultant helping dental companies set up direct distribution in multiple markets. Before this, he worked as a Regional Director for Envista Co. responsible for their distribution markets in the premium and value segment. He also worked as an expert for the organization for minimally invasive surgery, diagnostics, and dental implantology.

"I am delighted to join the Neoss family. When learning of the great work the Neoss team has been doing and the Company's dedication to enhancing and simplifying the patient journey, I knew I wanted to participate. The recent onboarding and the warm welcome from the team has only reinforced that decision. I am looking forward to meeting you personally during our upcoming Integrate 2022" Dr. Syed Hassan, Director European Distribution Neoss

Dr. Hassan holds a Master's Degree in Oral Implantology & Esthetics from Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany. He did his clinical training at Basel University Dental College and Hospital, Switzerland.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

