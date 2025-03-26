Neonode Wins Excellence Award for Innovation in Driver Monitoring Software

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) a leading provider of embedded sensing technologies, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards, receiving recognition in the Innovation - Driver Monitoring Software category. The award celebrates Neonode's contributions to automotive safety and driver experience through its cutting-edge Hands-on-wheel application.

Just Auto notified Neonode with the following statement: "We're delighted to inform you that your entry has been successful, and Neonode will receive an award from the 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards in the Innovation category for Driver Monitoring Software." The accolade highlights Neonode's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology with innovative, impactful and forward-thinking solutions.

The 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding achievements across the automotive industry, evaluating companies based on a rigorous methodology that includes case study submissions, research, editorial evaluation and market data. Neonode's award-winning driver monitoring software stood out in the Innovation category for its exceptional advancements, earning high marks across the awards' key scoring criteria: innovation, impact, novelty and value.

Neonode's Driver Monitoring Software was commended for the following achievements:

Enhancing Driver Safety : By accurately detecting hand positions on the steering wheel, Neonode's solution ensures drivers remain engaged and ready to take control in semi-autonomous vehicles, a critical feature for modern road safety.

: By accurately detecting hand positions on the steering wheel, Neonode's solution ensures drivers remain engaged and ready to take control in semi-autonomous vehicles, a critical feature for modern road safety. Proprietary Technology : Leveraging Neonode's MultiSensing® technology and synthetic data to train neural networks, the software showcases advanced computer vision and AI, setting a high standard for driver monitoring systems.

: Leveraging Neonode's MultiSensing® technology and synthetic data to train neural networks, the software showcases advanced computer vision and AI, setting a high standard for driver monitoring systems. Regulatory Compliance : Designed to meet stringent EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP requirements, the solution aligns with essential safety frameworks shaping the future of automotive design.

: Designed to meet stringent EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP requirements, the solution aligns with essential safety frameworks shaping the future of automotive design. Cost-Effective Integration : With a minimal computational footprint, the software integrates seamlessly with existing in-cabin cameras, eliminating the need for costly additional hardware.

: With a minimal computational footprint, the software integrates seamlessly with existing in-cabin cameras, eliminating the need for costly additional hardware. Intuitive Driver Experience : Customizable hand gestures enable drivers to control vehicle features effortlessly, reducing reliance on physical controls and enhancing interaction.

: Customizable hand gestures enable drivers to control vehicle features effortlessly, reducing reliance on physical controls and enhancing interaction. Market Adaptability: Compatible with any steering wheel and deployable as a standalone or integrated solution, Neonode's software offers unparalleled flexibility in today's dynamic automotive market.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Just Auto Excellence Awards," said Johanna Jansson, Vice President Sales & Marketing Automotive at Neonode. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that enhance driver safety and redefine the in-cabin experience. Our driver monitoring software reflects Neonode's mission to harness advanced technology for real-world impact in the automotive industry."

The Just Auto Excellence Awards celebrate excellence across 12 key Areas of Excellence, including Innovation, Safety and R&D, among others. Winners are featured in an online publication and an expanded Awards Report distributed by Just Auto, reaching a global audience of industry professionals. Neonode's achievement will be showcased alongside other leading innovators, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the sector.

For information about Neonode's award-winning driver monitoring software or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.neonode.com/solutions/driver-monitoring.

For more information, please contact:

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Marketing Manager

Alana Gordon

E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com

Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

