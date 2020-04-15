Neonode's COVID-19 Response

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is responding to the COVID-19 developments to ensure that we can continue to support our customers and take care of our employees.

The company closely follows and co-operates with the national authorities in countries where Neonode is present including the Swedish Public Health Agency's (Folkhälsomyndigheten) guidelines and recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus and support employees who have the ability to work from home to do so. To mitigate the financial effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, certain cost-reduction measures have been taken. In particular, a Swedish government-backed program of short-term layoffs has been implemented, reducing staff working hours by 20%. The aim is to retain our staff and rapidly gear up again when the situation improves. For more information on this program, see https://tillvaxtverket.se/english/short-time-work-allowance.html.

"I'm extremely proud of the entire Neonode team for coming together and taking care of one another and our customers during these unprecedented times," says Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

