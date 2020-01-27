Neonode Expands Its Touch Sensor Offering

27 Jan, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical interactive sensing technology company, is pleased to announce it is expanding its line of touch sensors.

Neonode has established its line of sensor modules as the go-to component for adding touch input, on any surface and in-air, to new and existing products. This new type of touch sensor is intended to be mounted on the side of the touch surface - enabling new levels of design freedom and allowing for integration in a wider range of applications.

The new touch sensors are available at digikey.com in nine lengths, to support interaction areas from 3" to 16" diagonally.

