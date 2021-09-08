Neolith® Group makes a strategic investment with Techsize®, consolidating its leadership position in sintered stone industry for China

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith®, global leader in sintered stone industry, announces a major investment in China. With this operation, Neolith® and its partner Techsize®, will bring to life a new company fully dedicated to the Chinese domestic market. This operation will consolidate Neolith's leadership position in one of the largest domestic markets in the World.

Techsize® has been collaborating with Neolith® for many years, representing annually 175.9 million RMB (23 million euros) of domestic retail turnover*. With this investment, Neolith® Group and Techsize® will capitalize the business opportunity together with the 34 local distributors.

Currently Neolith's business in China is structured under 3 main pillars: Kitchen & Bath retailers, with presence in over 3,700 points of sale; top architectural and interior design projects developed with key construction companies in China; and furniture industry, an exponentially growing business. To complete a 360º experience through the multiple applications, the brand has 40 exclusive flagship stores in the main cities across the country.

"This alliance recognizes the excellent work done by Techsize® and our local distributor partners during many years. The growth opportunity that Neolith® has in China is huge, and this partnership will unleash our full potential creating value for all stakeholders," said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith® Group.

Leon Liang, CEO of Techsize® said: "This new agreement with Neolith® Group represents a unique business opportunity for Techsize® and all our domestic distributors to maximize our growth potential, delivering the best-in-class product together with a leading brand".

*175.9 million RMB represents turnover in 2020.

About Neolith:

Founded in 2009, Neolith, the market-leading brand of Sintered Stone, is a revolutionary product category which has become a material of choice for architects, designers, specifiers and fabricators.

This pioneering material can be specified for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects. Combining high-definition detailed decoration with high-performance qualities, Neolith offers the triple reassurance of strength, beauty and longevity.

Website: https://www.neolith.com

