Neolith® expands its design concept to Cape Town

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith®, the world's leading company in the Sintered Stone industry, has just opened its first showroom in Cape Town, South Africa.

The new Neolith Urban Boutique Cape Town is an answer to the increasing demand the brand is having in the country from the community of architects and interior designers, as well as consumers, so they can experience first what Neolith® has to offer.

This unique store, developed by Neolith® focuses on the consumer experience, re-inventing the traditional showrooms and turning it into an imaginative exhibit space.

Kitchen, bathroom, fireplaces and vanity units in different styles throughout the boutique, helping architects, designers and consumers understand Neolith's® full creative features, whether for wall cladding, flooring, worktops or sinks, bringing Neolith's® extensive collection of surfaces to life.

Additionally, on this occasion, the boutique also features applications never displayed in a showroom setting, such as an exclusive piece of art, entirely created with Neolith®, which was revealed during the opening by Sharon Gammage, Neolith® General Manager in South Africa, showing to the attendees the artistic possibilities of Neolith´s Sintered Stone. Gammage, referred to this opening as a "great step forward for Neolith in South Africa, creating a unique and inspiring connection space for architects, interior designers and designers with end consumers, offering the perfect environment where they can discover the latest trends and be innovative with their projects, building on Neolith´s perfect equilibrium of beauty and functionality".

In words of Oliver de la Rica, CMO for Neolith®, the opening of a new NUB in the heart of Cape Town "showcases the extraordinary aesthetic potential of the brand through all the different surfaces, building on our objective of inspiring more consumers, more architects, and more designers around the globe, so they can materialize their dreams of designing and creating unique spaces to be lived in, with Neolith®,

Jose Luis Ramón, Neolith® Group CEO, stated that "NUB Cape Town is much more than a showroom. We have carefully chosen every detail of each space to create extraordinary experiences, offering a functional and sustainable design to our clients".

Around 100 people gathered at the Neolith Urban Boutique Cape Town opening, to continue discovering Neolith's exquisite design and high functionality. Local architects, designers, kitchen companies and fabricators joined the opening celebration, having the opportunity to relax, chat and explore the numerous applications in situ.

NUB Cape Town joins the extensive presence of Urban Boutiques that Neolith® has established around the world, in key design cities such as Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Medellín and Shenzhen.

Neolith Urban Boutique Cape Town, is on 26 Paarden Eiland Road, Paarden Eiland – Cape Town, South-Africa 7405.

Notes to editors

About Neolith®

Founded in 2009, Neolith® is the market-leading brand of Sintered Stone, a revolutionary product category which has become a material of choice for architects, designers, specifiers and fabricators.

How is Sintered Stone produced?

Neolith® is produced using the very latest in sintering technology, replicating the thousands of years' process by which natural stone is formed in a matter of hours.

The raw materials which form the slab are first subjected to extremely high pressure, going through a pressing machine where a weight of 400 bar is applied. In the second phase of the process, the slab goes through a kiln where temperatures reach more than 1200° C (2200° F).

This process of ultra-compaction creates full-body surfaces with unique technical features.

Decoration

Neolith® has always been at the forefront of sustainable approaches within all of its manufacturing processes. A 100% natural composition requires an equally ecological production method.

Building on pioneering Neolith® Digital Design (NDD), Neolith has aimed to incorporate organic practice into the way it prints its slabs

Hydro-NDD 2.0 takes the technology to the next level. Using a water-based ink, as opposed to the industry standard solvent based, Neolith has succeeded in offering a sustainable surface which never compromises on the quality expected from its Sintered Stone. All its slabs maintain the same definition and detail of pattern and design.

Performance

Tried, tested and trusted, Neolith's combination of realism, high performance and versatile formats make it a go-to material for architects, designers, specifiers and fabricators.

Applications

Neolith® is the optimum surfacing material for both indoor and outdoor applications. From a skyscraper façade to a kitchen countertop, Neolith's physical and mechanical characteristics deliver ultimate performance, unmatched beauty and long-term value.

Website: www.neolith.com

