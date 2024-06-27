neoeco completes successful capital-raise and welcomes institutional and sophisticated investors, including Bloomsbury Information Capital

Funds raised will be dedicated to neoeco's expansion in key markets, including the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia, and developing a local presence to serve a rapidly growing global client base.

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- neoeco provides state-of-the-art sustainability accounting software, delivering fully automated end-to-end ESG reporting, comprehensive data analytics and powerful ESG performance optimisation tools for strategic planning.

neoeco is headquartered in London and has already achieved an impressive growth trajectory in 2024, with key partnerships and alliances with leading accounting firms, ESG consultants and technology audit firms around the world.

The investment will allow neoeco to expand the delivery of its cutting-edge software platform and build out capacity to support services in new markets, whilst also driving innovation within the company.

"I look forward to working with our new investors and unlocking value through the synergies afforded to neoeco as a result of their industry relationships. This investment takes us a big step closer to our vision of enabling sustainable progress for people, profit, and planet."

Stephen Pell

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

stephen@neo.eco

info@neo.eco

+44 20 3835 2517

www.neo.eco

Bloomsbury Information Capital invests in exceptional information & technology businesses providing solutions that support the net zero transition, with a heritage in the mining, ESG and ore & metals prices sectors. Bloomsbury Information Capital is a subsidiary of Bloomsbury Minerals Economics, which has a highly successful track record of investing in companies such as Roskill, the original FastMarkets, IntierraRMG, Skarn Associates, Mining Journal, Aspermont and Minviro, supporting their development and growth.