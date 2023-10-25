Neo4j Enhances Cloud Database Performance Enabling up to 100X Faster Analytics and Real-Time Decision Making

Additional capabilities advance Neo4j's position as the authoritative data source for analytical and operational systems within an enterprise

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j ®, the world's leading graph database and analytics company, announced major new capabilities enabling cloud or self managed customers to increase analytical queries by up to 100x faster,1 run both transactional and analytical processing within one database, and automatically track data changes in real time for faster mission-critical decision making.

"Neo4j's integration of operational and analytical workloads within a single database is now enhanced by the power of parallel runtime and change data capture, empowering our customers with real-time insights, cost-efficient data management, and simplified architecture," said Sudhir Hasbe, Chief Product Officer, Neo4j. "The results foster quicker decision-making, superior customer experiences, and a competitive edge in the market at a magnitude of speed, performance and agility that is far greater than ever before."

New capabilities and benefits include:

Up to 100X faster performance of analytical queries via Parallel Runtime capability, which adds concurrent threads across multiple CPU cores to run analytical graph queries. Neo4j also leverages a technique called morsel-based parallelism to optimize this capability, for greater scalability, better resource utilization, and seamless multitasking.

via Parallel Runtime capability, which adds concurrent threads across multiple CPU cores to run analytical graph queries. Neo4j also leverages a technique called morsel-based parallelism to optimize this capability, for greater scalability, better resource utilization, and seamless multitasking. Faster mission-critical decisions now enabled by native Change Data Capture (CDC), which automates the real-time tracking and notification of data changes in the database. CDC is also integrated with Neo4j Connector for Kafka and Confluent , which streams these changes for easier consumption across other data platforms and applications.

now enabled by native Change Data Capture (CDC), which automates the real-time tracking and notification of data changes in the database. CDC is also integrated with Neo4j Connector for and , which streams these changes for easier consumption across other data platforms and applications. Easier Knowledge Graph creation via new embedding models that predict and find missing relationships and infer new connections within an organization's knowledge graph for greater semantic understanding.

via new embedding models that predict and find missing relationships and infer new connections within an organization's knowledge graph for greater semantic understanding. New pathfinding algorithms that make complex workflows more efficient by identifying the best sequence and critical paths between nodes on a graph.

"Neo4j's Change Data Capture capability enables us to synchronize the latest changes happening in our customers' various data sources simultaneously – and helps us guarantee that when they use Dropbox Dash , they can search and find their content accurately," said Anil Masakal, Engineering Leader, Dropbox.

"Neo4j's new capabilities enable modern law enforcement agencies to react with greater agility to mission-critical events, empowering them to fight more crimes and solve them faster," said Christophe Willemsen, CTO, GraphAware . "For example, we can trigger alerts and send them to front-line officers when the phone number of a Person of Interest pings from a cellular tower near a high-risk event where a VIP is present, bodycam footage shows the image of a child at risk, and other events."

These advancements follow a series of milestones for Neo4j. The company recently integrated native vector search into its core database capabilities, enabling more accurate, explainable, and transparent outcomes for LLMs and other generative AI applications. It earlier won Google Cloud's 2023 Technology Partner of the Year award in the data management category, and placement in CRN's 2023 Big Data 100 . Neo4j was recognized for the first time in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems , the first time that any native graph vendor was included in the report2.

Neo4j today is used by 75% of the Fortune 100. The new features are available on Neo4j Graph Database and Neo4j AuraDB now, free of charge, with CDC initially available as an EAP public beta. More details are available here .

