Neo Kuma Ventures: Britain's First Psychedelic Healthcare Fund Launches

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITAIN'S first investment fund dedicated solely to psychedelic healthcare has launched (17 December).

The fund, launched by Neo Kuma Ventures which has already attracted millions of pounds in investment, has no set cap and will continue to draw venture capital through the first half of 2021.

It comes as recent rigorous clinical trials have demonstrated psychedelics' potential to treat unmet needs in mental illnesses including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, addiction and anxiety.

Neo Kuma Ventures, a London-based Venture Capital firm, will use the fund to invest in "the most exciting, high quality and scientifically sound players in the industry."

The newly formed firm has an investment thesis focused on clinically proven psychedelic medicines which it believes will hit the market in the next five years.

Neo Kuma Ventures co-founder Sean McLintock said: "As the medical benefits of psychedelics become more well-known and regulators steadily increase their embrace of these types of drugs, the industry is set for a boom. While much of the conversation on psychedelics is taking place in the US, Europe is the true hub of the burgeoning psychedelic healthcare sector.

"We look forward to investing in the most exciting, high quality and scientifically-sound European players in the industry to facilitate their ground-breaking research."

Last year Neo Kuma's founders backed ATAI Life Sciences AG, a part owner of COMPASS Pathways- which recently became the first psychedelic medicine company to float on Nasdaq and is now trading at a market cap of $1.98 billion.

Neo Kuma is investing in the most promising companies from seed to Series C, with prior investments including ATAI Life Sciences, Bright Minds and Beckley Psytech among others, are looking to continue to support market leaders through capital deployment in 2021 and beyond.

The fundraising underscores the growing appeal in the re-emergence of psychedelic medicine following the approval of several previously outlawed drugs to treat mental illnesses.

Neo Kuma was founded by Sean McLintock, Clara Burtenshaw and Nick David in 2019. The firm invests in market disruptors and category leaders at the forefront of psychedelic healthcare.

SOURCE Neo Kuma Ventures