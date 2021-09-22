NENT Group to launch Viaplay in five new markets and targets 12 million subscribers by end of 2025

- Viaplay to launch in the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and be available in total of 16 countries by end of 2023

- New target of approximately 12m Viaplay subscribers by end of 2025

- NENT Group now expecting 2020-2025 compound annual organic sales growth in upper end of target ranges of approximately 18-20% for the Group and approximately 13-15% for the Nordic operations, with new target of approximately 23-25% compound annual organic sales growth for Viaplay in the Nordic markets

- Targeting Nordic EBIT margin of approximately 15% in 2025, with long term margin of approximately 20%; and positive international EBIT in 2025, with margin of approximately 15% in 2026 and long term margin of approximately 25%

- Expansion is fully funded following February 2021 equity raise

- Online Capital Markets Day starts at 14:00 CET today

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), one of the world's fastest growing streaming groups, will launch its Viaplay streaming service in five new markets by the end of 2023. Viaplay will launch in the UK in the second half of 2022 and then in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023. Viaplay will then be present in a total of 16 countries, compared with the original target of 15 announced in November 2020. NENT Group has also increased its target for the total number of Viaplay subscribers by the end of 2025 from approximately 10.5 million to approximately 12 million, of which approximately 6 million are now expected to come from international markets, compared with the original target of approximately 4.5 million.

Viaplay's accelerated expansion, in combination with successful recent launches in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and upcoming launches in the US and the Netherlands, is now expected to contribute to Group compound annual organic sales growth in 2020-2025 in the upper end of the previously provided target range of approximately 18-20%. Furthermore, the ongoing positive development of the Group's Nordic operations is now expected to result in compound annual organic sales growth in 2020-2025 in the upper end of the previously provided target range of approximately 13-15%, with Viaplay growing at a compound annual rate of approximately 23-25% in the Nordic region over the same period.

The Nordic operations are expected to have a significantly higher EBIT margin of approximately 15% in 2025, and a long term 20% margin potential. NENT Group's accelerated investments in new market launches, premium sports rights and original content have increased both the revenue and subscriber growth potential, as well as the cost base, for the international operations. These businesses are still expected to make a positive EBIT contribution in 2025, and are now also expected to have an EBIT margin of approximately 15% in 2026, with a long term 25% margin potential. Total accumulated losses to breakeven for the international operations are expected to be approximately SEK 3.8bn. The Group's expansion is fully funded following the SEK 4.35bn equity raise in February 2021.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President & CEO: "We have stepped up the pace and scale of Viaplay's international expansion. We have acquired virtually all of the international sports rights that we targeted and for multiple cycles in several cases; added one more market to our roll-out ambition; signed innovative partnership agreements; and raised the bar when it comes to our investments in original content. As a result, we are increasing our subscriber and revenue growth targets, as well as our target profitability levels. We are investing more short term to create even higher long term returns due to the considerable operating leverage that this creates. We are investing in this growth right now, in order to capitalise on the opportunity created as the shift to streaming video consumption continues to accelerate, and demand for high quality and locally relevant stories increases."

"Viaplay is a proven success story, with a unique content offering and one of the world's most flexible and scalable technology platforms. Viaplay is already our largest revenue generator, and will already account for more than half of the Group's revenues in a couple of years' time. We aim to be the most diverse and inclusive storyteller with our amazing range of original, acquired, local and live content that offers something special for everyone. And we take an open approach to partnering that ensures Viaplay is available as broadly as possible. This is a unique value creation story."

At launch, Viaplay's offering in the five new markets will comprise Nordic, local and international series, films, documentaries and kids content, both original and acquired. NENT Group is the world's leading producer of Nordic series and a wide range of award-winning Viaplay Originals will be a cornerstone of Viaplay's content line-up in all markets. Nordic storytelling is a global entertainment phenomenon and spans many genres from Nordic noir to romantic comedy. NENT Group may also add selected sports rights to the Viaplay offering in future for some of the new European territories. Viaplay will be available in the new markets on a direct-to-consumer basis, as well as through partnerships with local distributors.

Germany's SVOD penetration amongst its 42 million households is expected to grow to over 50% in 2025, with more than two SVOD subscriptions per SVOD household. 77% of the UK's 28 million households have SVOD subscriptions, and the number of subscriptions per SVOD household is also expected to grow to over two in the coming years. 80% of Canada's 15 million households currently have a video streaming subscription, with the number of SVOD subscriptions per SVOD household expected to grow to almost three in 2025. Switzerland and Austria have 4 million households each and 48% and 39% SVOD penetration rates, respectively, which are expected to grow in the coming years.

To register and watch the presentations at NENT Group's Capital Markets Day, which will take place online from 14:00 CET today, please click here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group)'s Viaplay streaming service is available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Viaplay will launch in the US in 2021 and the Netherlands and the UK in 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023. We operate streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies, and our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Headquartered in Stockholm with a global perspective, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`NENT B').

This information is information that Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on 22 September 2021.

