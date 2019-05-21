Nektium Pharma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing Zynamite®, a Novel Natural Extract with Ergogenic and Nootropic Properties

"Nektium launched the novel, patent-pending Mangifera indica extract, Zynamite®, which is derived from mango leaves and composed of 60 percent mangiferin, a xanthone. It has been shown to have ergogenic and nootropic properties that enable early mental activation; better mental and physical performance; and dramatic increases in peak power, mean power output, VO 2 max, muscle oxygen utilisation, and brain oxygenation. It is also an inhibitor of catechol-O-methyltransferase, or COMT, which has anti-addictive potential," said Smriti Sharma, industry analyst. "While other companies too have developed novel herbal or plant-based nootropic agents, none offer the combination of benefits that Zynamite® does."

The company has already conducted four clinical studies on Zynamite® and is in the middle of a fifth. Its strong patent portfolio, with three pending patents for different attributes of the mangiferin extract, protects its first-mover advantage. The company showed that the activation mechanism of Zynamite® on the central nervous system is different to that of caffeine but with a surprisingly similar effect, which gives it an edge over other key natural extracts. Furthermore, Zynamite® has shown no side effects among users. As mango leaves are available year-round, the product meets sustainability and clean label requirements.

Nektium has developed a proprietary technology for concentrating mangiferin and excluding allergens. Its main advantage as an ingredient manufacturer is that its entire operation is conducted under one roof, presenting it with full control over all processes and the freedom to enforce strict quality standards. Its state-of-the-art purification technology limits concentrations of pesticides or other residues and ensures that the relative concentration of bioactive compounds is maintained across different batches.

"Zynamite® can be formulated into powders, tablets, chewing gums, gummies, chocolates, and beverages, so potential buyers may find creative application areas for the product," noted Sharma. "Several market giants use Zynamite due to its strong benefits, detailed testing process, and lack of side effects, and the company is expected to sustain this momentum in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognises the value-added features/benefits of the product and the faster return on investment it gives to the customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

