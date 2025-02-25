NEKAJUI, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DEBUTS AS THE ULTIMATE ULTRA-LUXURY ESCAPE ON PENINSULA PAPAGAYO

Inspired by its Breathtaking Surroundings, Contemporary Design Harmonizes with Local Culture in a Tranquil Costa Rican Paradise

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled within one of the world's most biodiverse destinations, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , has officially opened its doors, offering discerning travelers a secluded, ultra-luxury retreat amidst the unspoiled natural beauty of Costa Rica's Peninsula Papagayo. Named after the Chorotega word for "lush garden," Nekajui (NEK-ah-wee) marks a monumental milestone as the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America and the eighth addition to the brand's exclusive portfolio.

Located on Peninsula Papagayo, a 1,400-acre canvas of dry tropical forest atop coastal cliffs, Nekajui's collection of 107 thoughtfully designed ocean-facing rooms, suites, and three luxury treetop tents seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living while celebrating Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage. Owned by Mohari Hospitality and Gencom, and developed by The Athens Group, the resort's accommodations range from expansive guest rooms, starting at 872 square feet, to one- and two-bedroom suites, the luxurious four-bedroom Nekajui Grand Villa, and 36 private residences featuring two to five bedrooms. For the ultimate exclusivity, Villa Guayacan is a 10-bedroom retreat set amidst a remarkable natural backdrop.

"Nekajui represents the essence of our Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio—crafted for those seeking the rare and undiscovered", said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International. "As our eighth Reserve property and the first in Central and South America, this secluded sanctuary on Peninsula Papagayo immerses guests in the natural splendor and cultural richness of Costa Rica. Every touchpoint reflects a deep connection to the destination, from thoughtful design and curated art to locally inspired wellness and dining. Nekajui is not just a place to visit—it's a place to feel, discover, and leave transformed."

Design in Harmony with Nature

Nekajui's architecture serves as a paradigm of rare luxury that celebrates the culture and nature of Guanacaste—blending native materials and sustainable design with contemporary style and refinement. Constructed with locally sourced materials, including stone and wood—indigenous to the region—and eco-conscious practices, the oceanfront resort embodies a profound connection to its natural surroundings. Elegant in its simplicity, the design reflects a commitment to environmental preservation, incorporating low-impact, resource-efficient materials throughout the resort.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed at La Casita, inspired by traditional Costa Rican villages, before entering La Casona, the resort's airy and expansive living room, offering mesmerizing panoramic views of the Papagayo coastline. A modern interpretation of historic Guanacaste haciendas, La Casona pays tribute to the Sabanero ranchers and the spirit of Guanacaste through architectural elements that honor the region's heritage. Secret gardens and hidden pathways provide endless opportunities for discovery. Handpicked and meticulously curated, Nekajui's extensive art collection includes over 550 pieces of work, including nearly 125 original artworks by more than 30 Latin American artists.

Nearby, a majestic Ceiba tree in the central courtyard between La Casita and La Casona serves as a cultural touchpoint, grounding guests in the region's history. Adjacent to La Casona, La Capilla is inspired by the personal chapels found in haciendas throughout the region and adorned with 650,000 locally crafted hand-laid mosaic tiles, symbolizing the power of connection. Ideal for social events and gatherings, La Capilla embodies the warmth of community and shared experiences.

Showcasing framed vistas of Playa Pochote and the Pacific Ocean, the resort's elegant accommodations feature multi-panel, floor-to-ceiling glass doors unveiling sweeping seascapes. Outdoor shower gardens, private plunge pools, and deep-soaking tubs invite guests into a sensory immersion fully enveloped in nature's beauty. Contemporary interiors reveal artistic craftsmanship, showcasing local custom woodwork and traditional accents that reflect the vibrant colors of the region's flora and fauna. Chorotegan-inspired décor—featuring gold works, clay pottery, and hand-crafted local wood, stone, and tile—add to Nekajui's unique sense of place, transporting guests to a timeless sanctuary and enhancing Costa Rica's tropical paradise.

Culinary Journeys Bringing Local Ingredients to Life

Rooted in Costa Rican heritage and crafted by world-class talent, Nekajui's culinary and cocktail destinations promise an epicurean journey as transformative as the destination itself. At the center of the resort's dining offerings is Puna, the signature restaurant conceptualized by acclaimed Chef Diego Muñoz. Renowned for his role in shaping modern Peruvian cuisine, Chef Muñoz masterfully combines indigenous ingredients with refined global techniques to craft an immersive dining experience. Inspired by the Andean highlands and Costa Rica's lush landscapes, Puna will also present an exclusive six-seat Asian-Peruvian Omakase-style experience. Native flavors are harmonized with precise Asian techniques, offering a sophisticated, multi-sensory journey.

Executive Chef Lulu Elizaga spearheads the resort's culinary program, infusing global expertise and creative vision into each dish. Nestled within the canopy, just steps away from the beach, the ultra-stylish Niri Beach Club, accessible by a chic funicular, offers a breathtaking setting for dining and drinks into the evening, featuring a menu inspired by Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. The private beach club celebrates earth and fire with a wood-fired oven, Iberian-inspired dishes, and refreshing Agua Fresca variations and modern twists on beach classics. Situated near the resort's sparkling infinity pool, Poolside presents Latin-inspired casual dining with a wide selection of freshly caught seafood. Ámbar, a suspended treetop bar, named after the gemstone "amber" with its golden yellow hues reminiscent of a sunset, brings vibrant cocktails to life amidst Costa Rica's lush flora and celestial motifs. La Casona Bar reimagines the traditional lobby bar with a botanical twist, serving local herb-and floral-infused cocktails crafted with ingredients sourced directly from the resort's gardens, complemented by a curated selection of delectable tapas, snacks and quick bites.

Nekajui's innovative beverage program has been exclusively created with The Herball, mixology specialists renowned for designing sustainable and culturally anchored drinks, tonics and cocktails. This collaboration elevates the bar experience, blending local botanicals with inventive techniques to embody Costa Rica's natural spirit. The Herball's unique menus come to life at Nekajui's restaurants, bars, and lounges, including Café Rincón, which celebrates Costa Rica's rich coffee and cacao heritage with artisan brews, imaginative cocktail creations, and a light gourmet menu.

For those seeking deeper connections to the land, the resort's Dining Beyond program offers unparalleled private culinary experiences. Whether dining in treetop hideaways or under the stars on a secluded beach, these exclusive moments immerse guests in the breathtaking beauty of Peninsula Papagayo.

A New Well-Being Destination

Named after the word for "water" in the Chorotega language, Nimbu Spa & Wellness spans an expansive 27,000 square feet and is home to an awe-inspiring hydrotherapy pool designed to emphasize the restorative power of water. Nimbu invites guests to embark on a journey of deep rejuvenation, mindful well-being, and spiritual renewal. Wellness experts have designed bespoke journeys integrating local elements including Chorotega pottery, volcanic mud, and Juanilama essential oils. Signature experiences include Harmonic Monochord Healing, a treetop ritual that uses vibrational energy to relax and restore. At the same time, the Volcanic Lift facial detoxifies and illuminates the skin using volcanic glass and activated carbon, paired with reflexology for a revitalizing glow. Accessible by a suspended walking bridge and serene garden pathways, the spa seamlessly integrates with its lush natural surroundings.

With its innovative design immersing guests in tranquility within the tropical rainforest, Nimbu features individual treatment cabanas nestled in the treetops, private spa suites, and saunas with breathtaking panoramic water views—each space crafted to soothe the senses and inspire the soul.

Boundless Adventure

Beyond its world-class amenities, Nekajui invites guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of The Outpost at Palmares Preserve, a 250-acre sanctuary encircling the resort. This protected haven encompasses three distinct ecosystems within a compact area. Led by in-house adventure outfitters, The Explorers, The Outpost provides thrilling outdoor adventures such as ziplining, guided wildlife hikes, and serene canoe excursions through enchanting mangroves.

For surfing enthusiasts, the nearby Santa Rosa National Park offers legendary breaks at Witch's Rock and Ollie's Point, where SurfX pros guide guests to embrace the essence of pura vida. Additional watersports—including windsurfing, paddleboarding, scuba diving, snorkeling, and sailing—encourage guests to discover the unspoiled nature.

Golfers can enjoy Peninsula Papagayo's private 18-hole, par-72 Arnold Palmer Signature course. Set amidst 125 acres of old-growth forest, valleys, and sea cliffs, the course features wide fairways and breathtaking views. Conveniently located within walking distance from the resort, the clubhouse and Racquet Center further enhance this premier golfing destination.

"At Nekajui, every moment is an invitation to reconnect—to the heartbeat of Costa Rica, its sacred landscapes, and most intimately, to your own spirit," says Ana Gorjão Henriques, General Manager, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Peninsula Papagayo. "We are delighted to welcome guests to this hidden sanctuary, where thoughtful design, culinary artistry, and transformative wellness converge, creating experiences that resonate long after departure.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/lirrz-nekajui-a-ritz-carlton-reserve .

