Neiman Marcus Unveils The 93rd Edition Of The Iconic Christmas Book And Legendary Fantasy Gifts

From a Limited-Edition 007 Aston Martin to a Michelin-Starred Taste of Italy, the 2019 Fantasy Gifts Are Revealed in a Digital Campaign Brought to Life by award winning actress Rachel Brosnahan, filmed in Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neiman Marcus unveiled the 2019 Christmas Book, a curated selection of nearly 800 extraordinary holiday gifts for everyone on customers' wish lists. Included in the Christmas Book are the legendary Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, which celebrate their 60th anniversary and were unveiled last night at an event in Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards.

"The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book and our Fantasy Gifts are a tradition that customers look forward to year-after-year," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "For the 60th anniversary of Fantasy Gifts, we've pulled out all the stops – both with the gifts themselves and the way we're unveiling them to customers."

The 2019 Fantasy Gifts will delight customers this holiday season through a series of videos starring award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan. "Rachel perfectly brings our Fantasy Gifts to life and truly reveals them in a magical way to our customers," said Todorovich. The series, which will be promoted through Neiman Marcus' social channels, introduces each gift in a whimsical way that evokes the feeling of holiday nostalgia. In addition, for every Fantasy Gift purchased with a Neiman Marcus credit card, purchasers will receive an InCircle membership to the President's Circle; subject to credit approval.

This year's Christmas Book also presents an assortment of extraordinary holiday gifts across a broad range of categories and price points. A few notable and exclusive gifts include a Neiman Marcus-edition Moët & Chandon Vending Machine ($35,000, page 29), a Versace Punching Bag ($1,550, page 184), a Bey Berk Cigar Humidor ($165, page 205), and a Funboy Holiday Inflatable Snowmobile ($99, page 227), to name a few.

First published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book was initially intended as a Christmas card to the store's best customers. Over the years, the book has evolved into a legendary source for alluring and spectacular gifts while maintaining its personal and timeless touch.

A portion of every Fantasy Gift is donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, bringing art-enriching experiences to youth nationwide. In 2018, the efforts of The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation impacted more than 2.5 million children.

The 2019 Christmas Book Fantasy Gifts include:

007 Aston Martin Designed by Daniel Craig, plus a Limited-Edition Omega Watch - $700,007

A Very VIP Taste of Italy - $200,000

Experience Fashion Week like an Industry Insider - $250,000

Kick It In Tokyo With Sneaker Legend, Jeff Staple - $110,000

Star in a Makeup by Mario Instagram Video - $400,000

A Custom Pet Paradise by Rockstar Puppy and Denise Richards - $70,000+

A Behind The Scenes Experience With Boucheron - $695,000

Create a Couture Pair of Christian Louboutins - $125,000

For the first time ever, Neiman Marcus presents an additional Fantasy Gift accessible exclusively to InCircle members. The gift, InCircle Around the World, will take customers aboard Privé Jet (a private jet company) to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations, and is available for $575,000. For more information and to join InCircle, visit www.incircle.com.

