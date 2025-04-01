Neil Humphrey appointed new CEO of Waterman

Leadership transition promises innovation and growth

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterman is pleased to announce that Neil Humphrey has been appointed as the new CEO of Waterman effective 1 April 2025, succeeding Nick Taylor who has led the business for the last 17 years.

Neil brings a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the future of the company. His leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and ensuring continued success across Waterman's operations in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Neil Humphrey, new CEO of Waterman Group

With 30 years in the industry, Neil has been an integral part of Waterman, having served as a main board director of Waterman Group Plc, alongside his role as UK Chief Operating Officer. He has been actively involved in driving various strategic and operational aspects of the company and has also played a significant role with the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE), where he served as Chair of ACE's Procurement and Pipeline Advocacy Group. Neil's appointment as CEO marks a new chapter for Waterman, promising continued innovation and progress.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Neil said: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Waterman. We are entering a period of significant change in our industry, with digital innovation fundamentally reshaping what we do and how we deliver for our clients. I am excited to continue to work with our talented team to drive our innovation forward and position ourselves as the consultant of choice for our clients, our people, and new talent. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Nick Taylor for his exceptional leadership and the strong foundation he has built."

In handing over the CEO role to Neil, Nick Taylor commented: "I have full confidence in Neil's ability to lead Waterman into its next phase of growth. His vision and dedication will undoubtedly drive the company to new heights."

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a leading engineering and environmental consultancy dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for the built environment. With a strong focus to environmental stewardship and driving positive change, the company is at the forefront of low-carbon design, leveraging its expertise across a wide range of sectors. Waterman operates from offices throughout the UK, Australia and Ireland and the group is part of CTI Engineering, a leading Japanese engineering consultancy. For more info visit watermangroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654172/Neil_Humphrey.jpg