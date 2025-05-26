Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market worth US$3.84 billion by 2030 with 6.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, valued at US$2.59 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$2.76 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$3.84 billion by 2030. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising cases of traumatic injuries and burn injuries and growing geriatric population drives market growth. Rise in the chronic wound numbers has also facilitated the market. Additionally, favorable government and industry initiatives and reimbursement scene are expected to impact market growth. The growth potential of emerging countries and cost effectiveness of negative pressure wound therapy products also poses an opportunistic factor for market growth.

By Based on wound type, the negative pressure wound therapy market is divided into five main segments based on wound type: burns and surgical & open wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and traumatic wounds. The burns and surgical & open wounds segment held the largest market share in 2024. Burns and surgical & open wounds lead the NPWT market because they require advanced wound care solutions to heal the targeted wound properly. These wounds are caused by significant tissue damage, fluid buildup, and can facilitate a high risk of infection. The NPWT devices help by extracting excess fluids, reducing swelling, and creating a maintained environment that supports faster healing and tissue growth.

By Based on end users, the negative pressure wound therapy market is divided into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users. Among these, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024. The rising incidence of traumatic injuries and post-operative wounds has further stimulated the need for advanced wound care products in hospitals. Hospital visits for wound care have also increased as a result of the growing geriatric population with chronic illnesses, including diabetes and vascular diseases such as diabetic foot ulcer. Hospitals can treat wounds quickly and effectively due to established wound care protocols, knowledgeable medical staff, and a wide range of negative pressure wound therapy products.

By geography, the negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into five major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America had the largest market share in the negative pressure wound therapy market in 2024. This is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, which leads to diabetic foot ulcers in the geriatric population. Additionally, the huge presence of negative pressure wound therapy manufacturing companies in the region is increasing the market growth. The US has also observed a rise in obesity and road accidents, which has boosted the negative pressure wound therapy market in North America.

Prominent players in the negative pressure wound therapy market include, Solventum (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Convatec Group PLC (UK), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), BenQ Materials Corporation (Taiwan), Double Medical Technology Inc. (China), Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (US), and Carilex Medical (Taiwan).

Solventum (US)

Solventum split from 3M in April 2024 and established itself. It develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products to meet the needs of clients and patients. For the further expansion of the segments: MedSurg, Purification & Filtration, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems, the company is focusing on strategic expansion and innovation. By strengthening its competitive edge through the incorporation of digital skills and material science, the company improves clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare providers.

Smith+Nephew (UK):

Smith+Nephew (UK) provides a broad portfolio of negative pressure wound therapy products, such as conventional NPWT devices, single-use NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories & consumables. The company also has a strong global market presence, primarily because of its excellent distribution channel. The global presence of the company and the critical nature of its products contribute significantly to the increasing access to healthcare in developed and emerging economies. The company has increased its focus on R&D activities to develop unique and better products. It spent USD 289.0 million, USD 339.0 million, and USD 345.0 million in 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, on R&D activities. This strong investment in innovative product development has enabled it to become a well-known player in the negative pressure wound therapy market.

Cardinal Health (US)

Cardinal Health has a global distribution network and a range of advanced wound care portfolio, making it one of the leaders in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. The company provides a broad range of NPWT treatments, including conventional and single use NPWT devices and the required dressings for chronic wound patients. Its wide reach guarantees that these items are widely available to healthcare professionals and patients everywhere. The company expanded its distribution center in Massachusetts, the US, in October 2024.

