Negal Engineering AG Named One of 2024's Most Innovative Companies by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Negal Engineering AG, a Swiss pioneer in power electronics and renewable energy solutions, has been recognised as one of Business Worldwide Magazine's Top "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2024". This prestigious list celebrates companies that are reshaping industries through innovation and forward-thinking strategies. From e-Commerce to renewable energy, these organisations are setting benchmarks for excellence and sustainable growth. This accolade highlights the company's groundbreaking contributions to energy storage, power efficiency, and sustainable technologies.

Innovation at the core

Founded in 1995 by Ralf Negele, Negal Engineering AG has built a legacy of delivering transformative solutions to some of the most complex challenges in energy and power electronics. With a proven track record of early adoption and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the company has become a trusted partner for industries worldwide.

"Being recognised as one of the most innovative companies to watch is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of possibility," said CEO Ralf Negele. "From renewable energy systems to advanced medical technologies, we strive to create solutions that not only meet today's challenges but also contribute to a sustainable future."

Pioneering tech that redefines industries

Negal Engineering AG's innovation spans multiple sectors, including:

Renewable Energy Storage: AI-powered systems that integrate weather forecasting to optimise energy use and grid stability.

AI-powered systems that integrate weather forecasting to optimise energy use and grid stability. Medical Breakthroughs: Shock wave generators that accelerate bone and wound healing with unprecedented precision.

Shock wave generators that accelerate bone and wound healing with unprecedented precision. Industrial Advancements: High-dynamic power supplies and linear motor control systems that revolutionise material sciences and reduce emissions in maritime operations.

High-dynamic power supplies and linear motor control systems that revolutionise material sciences and reduce emissions in maritime operations. Sustainable LED Technology: Energy-efficient solutions for public transport and agriculture, minimising environmental impact while maximising performance.

A commitment to sustainabilty

Negal's innovative spirit is matched by its commitment to sustainable practices. The company's energy storage solutions utilise environmentally friendly materials such as nickel and salt, offering a greener alternative to lithium-based systems. From small-scale residential systems to industrial applications, Negal is enabling a future where clean energy is more accessible and efficient.

Driving a brighter future

This recognition as a Top 20 Most Innovative Company to Watch in 2024 underscores Negal Engineering AG's ongoing commitment to excellence. By combining cutting-edge technology with a forward-thinking approach, the company is empowering industries to embrace greener, smarter solutions.

"Our mission has always been to transform energy challenges into opportunities," said Ralf Negele. "This award inspires us to keep innovating, collaborating, and leading the way towards a more sustainable future."

To learn more about Negal Engineering AG and its innovative solutions, visit www.negal.ch/en .

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com