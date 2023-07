Near Infrared Absorbing Materials Market worth $453 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Near Infrared Absorbing Materials Market by Material (Organic Materials, Inorganic Materials), Function (High Transparency, Absorption, Heat Resistance), Absorption Range (700-1000nm, 1000nm), End Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 453 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% from USD 308 million in 2023. The Near infrared absorbing materials market is mainly driven by the demand from various end use industries such as electronics & telecommunication, industrial, defense and security, photovoltaics, others. It is also driven by developing and emerging economies such as US and China.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Near Infrared Absorbing Materials Market"

75 – Tables

40 – Figures

170 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73817832

"Inorganic material by material type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

These materials possess unique properties that make them highly suitable for near-infrared absorption applications. ATO and ITO, for example, are widely used as transparent conductive coatings with near-infrared absorbing capabilities, making them ideal for applications such as smart windows and optoelectronic devices.

"700-1000nm" IR Range is the largest market share in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The 700-1000nm segment is the largest market share in value during the forecast period as it offers wide and different applications in various industries. The 700-1000nm range is often referred to as the short-wavelength near-infrared range. This range is of significant interest due to several reasons. Growing usage in remote sensing, thermal imaging, and surveillance systems is fueling the demand for near infrared absorbing materials in the 700-1000 nm IR range.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73817832

"Absorption" by function segment accounted for the largest share in terms of value.

The Absorption segment accounted for a 33.0% share of the overall Near IR Absorbing material Market in 2022. Absorption is a fundamental function of near-infrared (NIR) absorbing materials, as it allows them to selectively absorb light within the NIR spectrum. This function plays a crucial role in numerous applications where targeted absorption of specific wavelengths is desired.

"North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for Near infrared absorbing materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The Near IR Absorbing Material Market in North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 08.2% between 2023 and 2028. The Near IR Absorbing Material Market in North America comprises the US, Mexico, and Canada. It was the largest market of The Near IR Absorbing Material Market in 2022. The energy-efficient solutions fuel the demand for NIR absorbing materials. North America places a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. NIR absorbing materials can be used in various applications, such as smart windows or solar control films, to reduce solar heat gain and improve energy efficiency in buildings.

The key players in this market Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nanophase Technologies Corporation (US), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Keeling & Walker (UK), Edmund Optics (US), Merck (US), 3M (US), (Japan), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), Advanced nano products co ltd (South Korea), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dental Diamond Burs Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/near-infrared-absorbing-materials-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/near-infrared-absorbing-materials.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets