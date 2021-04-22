NBA to reach new fans in Europe and Africa with landmark international mobile payment partnership

Beginning next season, fans in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, South Africa, Spain and the U.K. will be able to add a NBA League Pass subscription to their mobile phone bill via direct carrier billing (DCB).

The partnership will expand the reach of NBA League Pass to new fans in Europe and Africa, with PM Connect providing connections to over 300 million consumers across its network of over 20 mobile network operators (MNOs) in seven countries.

NBA League Pass provides the most comprehensive live and on-demand access to an entire season of NBA games in high-definition with live stats, alternative audio and multiple viewing options. Subscribers will have access to League Pass' Next-Generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, multiple in-language streams, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and statistical graphics, and social media integration.

PM Connect's technology caters specifically to fans on mobile - where they can pay without leaving the mobile environment, in a seamless complement to the NBA's existing offerings.

PM Connect will also use targeted mobile marketing to convert new and existing NBA fans into paying subscribers via DCB.

Bastien Lacheny, Associate Vice President, Media Distribution for NBA EME, said:

"NBA League Pass is all about giving our fans the best possible viewing experience, anytime, anyplace. As more basketball fans enjoy content streamed directly to their mobile devices, we are keen to meet their needs and provide them with a mobile payment option best suited to their viewing habits. By adding direct carrier billing to the suite of subscription payment types on offer, fans will be able to enjoy an enhanced transactional experience."

Christopher Purdie, Chief Commercial Officer at PM Connect, said:

"PM Connect's mobile-first approach will be a key piece in the puzzle to provide payment options for all NBA League Pass subscribers. Our partnership will help connect NBA League Pass to audiences in some of its biggest territories outside of the U.S., demonstrating the growth opportunity mobile presents for forward-thinking brands.

"With the OTT market skyrocketing globally, it's paramount that fans have every payment option available to them. By leveraging our MNO connections, we can help the NBA make its content more accessible to fans in multiple countries. We will also identify and reach the content-hungry fans who may not have enjoyed NBA League Pass yet, creating new audience segments for the brand."

The partnership builds both on PM Connect's continued growth, with the firm now reaching 1 billion consumers in over 40 territories, and its long-standing focus on bringing major sports brands into the mobile ecosystem - connecting them to new audiences.

For more information on PM Connect, please visit: https://www.pmconnect.co.uk/ .

Notes to editors:

About PM Connect and DCB

PM Connect is an award-winning provider of in-demand mobile content, monetised through Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). Founded in 2012, the firm now processes over 10 million payments per month, reaching 1 billion consumers across the world.

Through over 70 mobile carrier relationships worldwide, PM Connect's DCB solutions allow mobile users to purchase and instantly access gaming, lifestyle and sport content, tickets and major OTT services, with charges placed on their phone bill.

You can download the company's report 'The Future of DCB' here that forecasts the industry's growth – set to be worth $28 billion by 2023.

Group CEO James Macfarlane founded PM Connect straight out of university, setting out to unlock the mobile opportunity – connecting global brands to new audiences and placing premium content in the palm of consumer's hands.

Headquartered in Birmingham, UK, PM Connect has a workforce of over 60 employees across four continents. The company was placed in the Times Tech Track 100 two years running in 2017-2018, and featured in Deloitte's 2017 UK Technology Fast 50.

Continued innovation and global growth have recently seen PM Connect named Best Merchant at the Global Carrier Billing Summit Awards in consecutive years in 2019 & 2020 and Best Enterprise Solution in November 2019's AppsAfrica Innovation Awards.

The company's client list now includes sporting giants WWE, Eurosport and NBA – driving growth across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493390/PM_Connect_NBA_players_in_action_2021.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493389/PM_Connect_NBA_League_Pass.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493388/PM_Connect_Christopher_Purdie.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493387/PM_Connect_Bastien_Lacheny_NBA.jpg



Related Links

pmconnect.co.uk/



SOURCE PM Connect