Navigating the UK Lubricant Market: Unveiling the Impact of Price and Brand on Lubricant Selection - Mechanic Insights Pave the Way for a Projected USD 3 Bn by 2027: Ken Research

Mechanics play a crucial role in guiding customers with limited technical knowledge in lubricants, emphasizing the importance of their recommendations.

Price sensitivity is a significant factor for end users, who may opt for more affordable options or invest in higher-cost lubricants for expensive vehicles.

Wide availability of lubricants through various channels, including service stations, supermarkets, and online shops, ensures convenient access for customers.

According to Ken Research, The UK Lubricant market will be significantly influenced by mechanics and end users in their lubricant selection for vehicles. Price sensitivity will play a crucial role, with customers willing to invest in higher-cost lubricants for expensive vehicles. Mechanic recommendations and brand familiarity will remain important due to limited technical knowledge. Quality concerns will be paramount, as customers prioritize high-quality options that impact vehicle performance and lifespan. Wide availability of lubricants through various channels ensures convenient access. Lubricant companies should invest in value-added services and technologies, enhance customer engagement, and focus on product portfolio development for electric vehicles. Considering factors beyond price and brand enables end users to make optimal choices for vehicle performance and longevity.

Explore the factors that influence end users in their selection of lubricants for their vehicles. Mechanics play a crucial role in guiding customers due to their limited technical knowledge in the field of lubricants. Importance of price sensitivity, mechanic recommendations, brand familiarity, quality concerns, and the impact of lubricants on vehicle performance and lifespan. It also emphasizes the wide availability of lubricants through various channels.

1. The Role of Price and Brand in Choosing Lubricants: Insights and Recommendations from Mechanics for End Users

The Purchase Decision is Highly Price Sensitive: Customers show a strong sensitivity to price when choosing lubricants, with a willingness to invest in high-cost lubes for their expensive vehicles.

Mechanic Recommendations and Brand Familiarity: Customers often rely on the recommendations of mechanics or opt for well-known brands due to their limited technical knowledge in the field of lubricants.

Quality Concerns for Fleet Owners and Individuals: Both fleet owners and individual consumers place a high level of importance on the quality of lubricants, considering them to be expensive products that directly impact their vehicles.

Impact on Vehicle Performance and Lifespan: The quality of lubricants significantly affects the overall performance and lifespan of vehicles. Consequently, consumers prioritize the selection of good quality lubricants to ensure optimal results.

Wide Availability of Lubricants: Lubricants are easily accessible through various channels such as car service stations, supermarkets, hypermarkets, distributors, and online shops.

2. Enhancing Customer Engagement: Why Lubricant Companies Should Invest in Value-Added Services and Technologies to Stay Competitive in the Market?

Utilize IoT-enabled monitoring and advanced analytics for optimized maintenance intervals and condition-based maintenance.

Implement on-site oil analysis sensors for efficient lubricant change intervals and product selection.

Digitize the product catalog and integrate it with a global database, providing location-specific product recommendations.

Enhance customer engagement with digital car servicing platforms and automated oil replacement reminders.

Increase customer intimacy by offering complimentary products like coolants, flush oil, and screen wash.

3. Capturing Opportunities in the UK Automotive Lubricants Market: Emphasizing Product Portfolio Development for Electric Vehicles

Companies should develop their product portfolio to cater to the evolving needs.

Focus on Online Sales Channel: Companies should establish an official online platform and partner with e-commerce platforms and marketplaces to widen their distribution network.

Companies should have a local blending plant to compete with existing players, many of whom already have local production in place.

To recover from the drop in sales volume caused by COVID-19 in 2020, companies should launch home automotive maintenance services, either in partnership with workshops or by hiring their own mechanics.

Summarize the insights gained from mechanics regarding price, brand, quality, and availability. Provide recommendations for end users when selecting lubricants based on mechanic insights. Emphasize the importance of considering factors beyond price and brand in lubricant choices for optimal vehicle performance and longevity.

Market Taxonomy

UK Lubricant Market Segmentation

By Lubricant Type

Automotive Lubricant

Industrial Lubricant

By Lubricant Grade

Mineral

Semi-Synthetic

Synthetic

UK Lubricant Automotive Lubricant Market Segmentation

By Type or Automotive Lubricant

Transmission Fluids

Hydraulic Oil

Greases

Gear Oils and others

By End-User

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Motor Cycles

Marine

Others (Aviation)

By Distribution Channel

Dealer Network

OEM Workshops/Service stations/Local Workshops

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online

UK Industrial Lubricant Market Segmentation

By Type of Industrial Lubricant

Hydraulic Fluid

Gear Oil

Grease

Metalworking Fluid

Others (Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Textile Oil etc.)

By End-User

Construction and Mining

General Manufacturing

Metal Production

Power Generation

Food Processing

Others (Agriculture, Medical etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Dealer Network

Direct Sales

UK Lubricant Market

