Naver, Leading Online Search Platform in South Korea and Creator of the LINE Messenger App, Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center Software

Naver search platform, the creator of LINE, Asia-Pacific's leading messenger app with over 600 million users, uses Bright Pattern Contact Center for remote workforce

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naver, frequently referred to as 'the Google of South Korea' and creator of a top APAC messenger app, has deployed contact center software partner, Bright Pattern . Naver is the creator of the top messenger app in Asia-Pacific, used by over 600 million users including 25 million in the US. Naver is also the leading online search engine in South Korea, handling nearly 75% of all web searches with 42 million enrolled users. Naver is a global innovator and was ranked as the 9th most innovative company by Forbes and top 6th Fortune 50 company.

Naver turned to Bright Pattern as a leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel cloud contact center software that supports traditional channels like voice, chat, SMS, and email as well as emerging channels like messengers, bots, and conversational IVRs. More recently, with the need to go remote, Naver was also able to nimbly redeploy agents immediately to maintain business continuity and employee safety amidst the COVID pandemic.

"[This remote model] is expected to set the customer center staff free from the periphery of the danger of infection," noted a Naver customer support leader on the Seoul Broadcasting System's national news .

"Bright Pattern has been selected by many of the world's most innovative brands and has a huge global innovator, Naver, using Bright Pattern for its mobile-first strategy," said Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern and Naver have a common focus on mobile and digital-first innovative cloud technology including social messengers such as LINE. Our ability to provide a complete omnichannel cloud platform makes us a perfect strategic fit to help them realize their contact center vision."

Innovative Channels of the Future – Messengers are Here Now

South Korea was arguably the most innovative country globally when 3G mobile phones first emerged, and that mobile cutting-edge direction continues with the creation and adoption of new messaging apps by companies like Naver.

Customers are increasingly "on the go" and it is important that you are able to communicate with your customers where they are on new channels to reduce effort. COPC notes that mobile customer care is expected to increase 41% next year, and Forrester is predicting channel growth will increase from 9 to 11 channels on average due to new channels like mobile messengers.

Bright Pattern supports more mobile messengers than any other cloud contact center, with all messengers embedded in the platform in an omnichannel fashion so these new channels don't become new silos. Customers can start a conversation in one channel and switch to other channels as one continuous conversation. Messengers supported include WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE, KakaoTalk, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and more. Bright Pattern also provides mobile communication via SMS, chat, video chat, and in-app.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Naver

Naver is a South Korean online platform operated by Naver Corporation. It debuted in 1999 as the first web portal in Korea to develop and uses its own search engine.

