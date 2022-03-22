NAVEE N65 ELECTRIC SCOOTER LEADS TO AN EASIER, SAFER, AND SMARTER TRAVEL STYLE

A shortage of running distance has always been a significant issue for e-scooters. Fortunately, NAVEE N65 has made a breakthrough in it, which has the ability to run up to 65km by using a large battery pack and energy recovery technologies. This breakthrough is such good news for those who commute on e-scooters since they won't bother charging their vehicles every day, making their commute much easier.

Another highlight is the 500W powerful motor. With strong power supply, NAVEE N65 is able to speed up to 25km/h and climb on a 25% slope while most of the e-scooters fail to do that, which is a lot more effortless for those who have to cross uphill slopes on the way to work.

The brake system of NAVEE N65 is safer and more advanced than the traditional disc brake. It consists of a front EABS and a rear disc brake that can stop the scooter quickly and safely.

Besides, NAVEE N65 has 10in big tires. Unlike the common 8-inch size, 10in tires can easily cross obstacles and roll smoothly even on bumpy roads, supporting a comfortable ride.

Apart from the above advantages, NAVEE N65 has more details designed for comfort and intelligence. For instance, it has a 17cm wide footboard with a non-slip silicone mat that riders can stand on comfortably, a smart LED dashboard that can be controlled with an app and 3 speed modes to meet different needs. NAVEE N65 also has a considerate folding system with a rotatable handlebar that is convenient to fold and carry. What's more, it requires no installation sparing users trouble in installation.

