Natural Sweeteners Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 27,940 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Sweeteners Market is Segmented by Type (High Intensity, Low Intensity, Others), Application (Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery and Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Food and Beverage category.

The global Natural Sweeteners market size is projected to reach USD 27,940 Million by 2026, from USD 22,490 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The increasing use of zero-sugar sweeteners in a number of food products, especially in beverages, is expected to propel the growth of the natural sweeteners market size. The use of natural sweeteners is extensively used in beverages. Consumers prefer zero sugar beverages as they are low in calories as well as do not compromise on taste.

Major factors driving the growth of natural sweeteners market size are high disposable incomes, growing population, advancements in technology, and new product development.

Furthermore, the rising concerns about health issues, such as obesity and diabetes, are likely to fuel the growth of natural sweeteners market size.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise Natural Sweeteners Market size for the period 2020-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for 2020-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NATURAL SWEETENERS MARKET SIZE

Growing consumer awareness about the ill effects of excessive sugar intake, such as weight gain, diabetes, blood pressure, and heart problems, obliges consumers to opt for low-calorie sugar alternatives, thus promoting the growth of the natural sweeteners market size. Furthermore, manufacturers' efforts to develop high-quality formulations at a lower price are expected to increase the acceptance of natural sweeteners among consumers and, in turn, drive the natural sweeteners market size.

Natural sweeteners' ability to reduce calorie intake without compromising on the taste and flavour of the product is expected to fuel the natural sweeteners market size during the forecast period. In addition, governments and regulatory bodies' growing efforts in different countries to encourage food and beverage manufacturers to reduce the sugar content of their products is likely to promote the growth of the natural sweeteners market size.

Manufacturers might face some difficulties in developing formulations for the incorporation of natural sweeteners in applications such as cookies, which could impede the growth of the natural sweeteners market size to some extent during the forecast period.

NATURAL SWEETENERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest natural sweeteners market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing sports activities and raising awareness about calorie intake in the region. Furthermore, increased consumption of sweets and chocolates on special occasions and festivals such as birthdays, Christmas and Halloween also augment the growth of the natural sweeteners market size in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to change in consumer preference. As consumers are increasingly concentrating on maintaining weight and following different diets for maintaining good health, the region is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

Natural Sweeteners Market Segments

Natural Sweeteners Market Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India and ASEAN)

( , , , and ASEAN) North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK and Italy )

( , , UK and ) Rest of World ( Latin America , Middle East & Africa )

Natural Sweeteners Market Based on the Type:

High Intensity

Low Intensity

Natural Sweeteners Market Based on the Application:

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery and Chewing Gums

Beverages

Dairy Products

The major Key vendors covered:

Madhava Natural Sweeteners

Truvia

SweetLeaf Stevia

Tate & Lyle

Whole Earth Sweetener

Imperial Sugar

Herboveda

Sunwin Stevia International

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

ABF Ingredients

Evolva

Galam Group

GLG Lifetech

Merisant

Ohly

Pure Circle

Zevia.

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

