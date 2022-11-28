Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market to Perceive Healthy CAGR of 40.9% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy to grasp full analysis. By keeping into focus customer requirements, an influential Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market analysis report has been generated by chewing over quite a lot of market parameters. These factors consist of but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. For market segmentation study conducted in the large scale Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics report, the market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as application of product, deployment model, end user and geographical region etc.

Global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market will grow at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

Natural killer (NK) cells therapeutics report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. Contact us for an analyst brief to understand the analysis and the market scenario; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. An increase in the usage of natural killer cells for the treatment of infectious diseases is the major driver that propelled the market's demand in the forecast period.

Global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics comprises features such as an increasing need for better therapeutics options that will impair the manufacturers' launching new products into the market, enhancing its increased demand investment in research and development leads to the market growth. Currently, various research studies are taking place, which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics that will provide various other opportunities in the natural killer (NK) cells therapeutics market. However, adverse side effects of therapies and unfavorable & inadequate reimbursement scenarios are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities for Players:

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

Market players adopt various strategic initiatives that involve expansion, acquisition, and collaboration, among others. These initiatives help them increase the company's product portfolio, leading to market expansion and, hence, enhancing the product demand among customers, ultimately leading the players to earn maximum revenue.

As the demand for effective and affordable natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy is increasing worldwide, these strategic initiatives are taken by top market players aimed at enhancing business operations and earning more profitability in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market are:

Merck KGaA,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Glycostem,

Kiadis Pharma,

Cytovia Therapeutics,

Nkarta, Inc.,

Nektar,

ImmunityBio, Inc.,

Brink Biologics, Inc.,

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals,

Fate Therapeutics,

EMERcell,

Phio Pharmaceuticals,

PersonGen BioTherapeutics,

Innate Pharma, Inc.,

INmuneBIO,

Gamida Cell,

Acepodia Inc.,

Affimed GmbH,

Multimmune GmbH,

iCell Gene Therapeutics,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , Takeda to Acquire Adaptate Biotherapeutics to Develop Novel Gamma Delta (γδ) T Cell Engager Therapies Targeting Solid Tumors. Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain Adaptate's antibody-based γδ T cell engager platform, including pre-clinical candidate and discovery pipeline programs. Adaptate's γδ T cell engagers are designed to specifically modulate γδ T cell-mediated immune responses at tumor sites while sparing damage to healthy cells. This acquisition help the company to to focus on R&D.

In December 2021, Nektar Therapeutics announced phase 1b data for novel T regulatory cell stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in patients with atopic dermatitis. NKTR-358 is designed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions by correcting the immune system imbalance that results from increased levels of inflammatory T cells and reduced numbers and impaired function of immune regulating Treg cells. This has helped company to focus on R&D for further phases.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

Market Dynamics: Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

Increase in Patient Population with Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases generally occur in older adults that can be controlled but not cured, such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, stroke, or cancer. Chronic diseases are a worldwide healthcare problem concern. The change in lifestyle and physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and tobacco use increase the burden of chronic diseases worldwide.

An increasing number of the patient population with the chronic disease led the scientist and researchers to work upon the new innovative therapeutic approach to provide patients with the best curative treatment option, which can be achieved by using natural killer (NK) cell therapy that has the potential to generate a strong immune response and has the anti-tumor capability as well.

Rise in Awareness about Immunotherapies

As cancer is a devastating disease and available treatment options may cause the reoccurrence of tumors, the need for the best therapeutic approach is increasing day by day. Immunotherapies have attracted much attention in recent years to treat various malignancies. Among the immunotherapies, CAR –T cell therapies have been studied and were used but have several limitations that led to the development of natural killer (NK) cell therapies. As a drug based on the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutic approach has not been approved yet, it thus needs to raise awareness among the population.

This is why several organizations and market players are launching a campaign to enhance natural killer (NK) cell therapies awareness.

Key Industry Segmentation: Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

By Therapeutics

NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

By Approaches

Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC)

Bispecific Antibodies

By Application

Cancer

Immunoproliferative Disorders

Acute Infectious Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

By End User

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Direct Tender

Regional Analysis/Insights: Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

The countries covered in the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Luxembourg , Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific , Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate due to increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cells for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By Therapeutics Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By Approaches Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By Application Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By End User Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, By Region Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

