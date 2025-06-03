Natural hazard and avalanche prevention: French group MND strengthens its position as global leader

CHAMBÉRY, France, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MND is the world leader in avalanche risk prevention and control. The company has just won new contracts in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, and Norway.

Full-scale projects on five continents

MND O’BellX® units protects a route in Arnoya (Norway)

Canada MND secures the access road to the Brucejack gold mine in British Columbia. The 76-kilometer Knipple Glacier road must remain accessible 24/7 in all weather conditions. MND installs a Gazex system to protect certain sections. The operator NEWMONT, through its distributor AVATEK, chose MND for the reliability and autonomy of the 13 Gazex, adapted to extreme environments.

United States The California Department of Transportation in charge of the road network, has renewed its contract with MND for a further three years and the replacement of six Gazex systems in Tahoe Valley.

Chile At the CODELCO Div.Los Bronces copper mine, MND is modernizing the communication systems of forty Gazex units. The system includes satellite connectivity with redundancy via 18 satellites, guaranteeing secure communication between the control bases and the SAFET-Cs web platform. An installation is also planned for the Coldelco Div.Andina mine, at an altitude of over 3,000 metres.

Argentina At the Las Leñas ski resort (800 kilometers from Buenos Aires), MND is modernizing a Gazex installation at an altitude of 7,200 to 11,200 feet.

Norway MND secures the trunk road on the island of Arnøya with 24 removable O'BellX® units, a radar and a weather station. This system protects a ski touring route. The contract covers operation and maintenance of the site for a renewable five-year period.

More than 3,000 MND systems are installed in 22 countries, protecting industrial sites, railroads, roads, ski resorts and villages. The Chamonix valley is equipped to provide safe access to the Mont-Blanc tunnel. MND products are designed and assembled in France. Products are protected by numerous patents.

MND is a French group specializing in rope access, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and thrill-seeking leisure infrastructures. With over 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND's four core businesses contribute to mobility, leisure and safety with proven, sustainable solutions based on its mountain experience. MND is present in over 50 countries www.mnd.com

