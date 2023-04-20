Natural Food and Drinks Market Size to Grow USD 361,269.21 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.44% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Food and Drinks Market is Segmented By Product Type (Natural Food, Natural Drinks), By Packaging (Paperboard, Cans, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Natural Or Health Food Store, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Beverages Category.

The global natural food & drinks market was valued at USD 120,446.60 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 361,269.21 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.

Major factors driving the growth of the Natural Food & Drinks Market:

A higher standard of living is the outcome of an increase in discretionary money. Additionally, due to a hectic schedule and the fact that conventional food causes a number of health problems, urbanization is growing, the working population is increasing, and there is a surge in demand for nutritious and high-quality food. As a result, the natural food & drinks market is growing as consumers increasingly prefer these items to maintain a healthy diet.

The natural food & drinks market is expanding because customers can now buy premium natural foods and beverages thanks to the global economy's improvement.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NATURAL FOOD AND DRINKS MARKET:

Conventional food and drink production and processing involve the excessive use of pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, artificial colors, tastes, and sweeteners, which causes a number of negative effects when consumed. For instance, chemicals like acrylamide and potassium bromate contained in food can lead to major health concerns like cancer, lung troubles, memory problems, birth defects, and depression. As a result, consumers prefer natural foods and beverages in order to be safe and healthy. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the natural food & drinks market.

Due to the quick uptake of mobile devices, rising e-commerce sales, simple payment methods, and alluring discounts as compared to physical stores, the market segment for online sources of natural food and beverages is anticipated to have substantial growth in the years to come. The popularity of Internet sales is also fueled by the rise in the working population, busy lifestyles, and stressful work schedules. Additionally, because of their prosperous economies and high standards of life, individuals in developed nations like North America and Europe prefer to purchase natural foods and beverages.

Additionally, the market for natural food and drinks is being supplemented by increased advertising of these items that emphasize benefits such as lack of flavoring, lack of synthetic components, and chemical-free products. Additionally, the demand for food and beverages is rising in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of the alluring discounts that websites offer on food products. This trend toward online shopping is anticipated to create lucrative growth prospects for the market for natural food and beverages. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the natural food & drinks market.

Natural foods and beverages have had little processing and are free of artificial sweeteners, colors, tastes, and additives like stabilizers, emulsifiers, and hydrogenated oils. However, there is no certification or inspection system that guarantees the accuracy of the label. Furthermore, the market for natural food and beverages has a great deal of growth potential because there are so many food service establishments including hotels and restaurants that are inclined to offer wholesome fare and beverages to satisfy the needs of customers who care about their health. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the natural food & drinks market.

NATURAL FOOD AND DRINKS MARKET SHARE:

In 2021, North America made up more than 40% of worldwide sales, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to a rise in global economic growth, developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region experience consistent growth. Additionally, significant investments from important manufacturers added to the market strength for natural foods and beverages.

Key Companies:

BUNGE LTD.

EARTH'S BEST

AMY'S KITCHEN

NESTLE S.A.

365 EVERYDAY VALUE

ORGANIC VALLEY

CONAGRA FOODS

Dean Foods Company

General Mills, Inc

